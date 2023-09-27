BOOM! Papio TE Eric Ingwerson Flips From Pittsburgh to Nebraska!

Great news from Sarpy County!

Eric Ingwerson has flipped his commitment to Nebraska. ⁰ ⁰The 2024 tight end from Papillion-La Vista sits down with @MikeSautter_ to discuss his decision. ⁰ ⁰#Huskers | #NebPreps pic.twitter.com/kzIXLlGgX6 — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) September 27, 2023

The flip is complete! Matt Rhule & the Nebraska Cornhuskers have flipped Papio High tight end Eric Ingwerson from the ACC's Pittsburgh Panthers. The 6'7" 235 pound Ingwerson also lines up on the defensive line for the varsity squad, and he plays power forward on the basketball team!

It is very easy to see what both Nebraska and Pitt saw in Eric. He is such a good mover for his size! He has literally prototypical size & movement at both tight end & edge rusher! Not going to lie, Carter Nelson has the track times & the gaudy stats (albeit against poor competition), Eric has the frame to play immediately as a true freshman. Matt Rhule & Marcus Satterfield have expressed that we will utilize lots of 12, 13, 21 and 22 personnel so adding Eric to the bubbling stew that is the 2024 recruiting class makes sense.

Provided we have no more additions & decommitments, in 2024 we will be bringing in 3 new tight ends (Eric, Ian Flynt and Carter Nelson) and we also have two other commits that could potentially move to TE in Keelan Smith and Quinn Clark. The staff has mentioned that they love recruiting kids with positional versatility, so it stands that not all of these guys will end up playing there.

However, if we do keep all these guys at the position, we would have an absolute embarrassment of wealth at the position that would make the rest of the Big Ten Conference jealous. I'm excited to see how they all pan out here in Lincoln.

Welcome to Nebraska, Eric! Go Big Red!