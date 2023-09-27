Nebraska Baseball Fall Ball Preview

We talked about the Nebraska Baseball teams upcoming 2024 schedule release last week. However, you don’t have to wait that long to see Bolt and the boys roll out their new look team (and coaching staff!). Last year saw the Huskers take to the road for all their fall games as the playing surface at Hawks Field was completely redone. This year’s schedule will feature 2 home games, followed by the Red-White series, all taking place at Haymarket Park.

Omaha Mavericks at Nebraska Cornhuskers

The fall baseball schedule kicks off Friday, September 29th at 4 pm CT with a 14 inning affair against Omaha. Per a release by the athletic department, admission to the game is free, and concessions will be open with a limited menu. The clear bag policy will still be in effect, with no outside food or drinks allowed. Gates open at 2:30 pm.

Can’t make it to the game? It will be streamed live on the teams Facebook page (facebook.com/HuskerBaseball).

Focused on the weekend. pic.twitter.com/3eLUImvO7P — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) September 22, 2023

Cloud City CC Thunderbirds at Nebraska Cornhuskers

The 2nd game of the season will be against Cloud City Community College. No doubt set up using the ties new assistant coach Mike Sirianni has to the Kansas JuCo scene. In fact, one of the bigger gets from the JuCo ranks may end up being former Cloud City CC ace Mason McConnaughey. The sophomore right hander went 8-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 93 Ks in 68+ innings, including 3 complete games.

The T-Birds will take on the Huskers in Lincoln on Saturday, October 7th, at 1 PM CT. Don’t worry, thats the weekend that the football team takes on Illinois on Friday night. So come down and celebrate the win from the night before with some afternoon baseball!

Red-White Series

The team wraps up the season with their annual Red-White series with three games taking place on October 10th-12th. The times for these games has yet to be determined.

Quick Hitters

Nebraska brought in 25 new faces again this year, needing to replace not only its two best offensive players, but the top two starters and its do-everything bullpen arm as well.

They signed 11 freshman, brought in a multitude of D-1 transfers, and signed 9 JuCo transfers, to give them the top ranked JuCo class in the country.

The nation's best JUCO class plays for Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/7J0oLSeZ0u — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) September 21, 2023

Nebraska returns its 3 main corner outfielders, and actually gets its projected starting center fielder and leadoff hitter back after a season ending injury the week before last season started in Cayden Brumbaugh. They also return catcher Josh Caron, but the infield is completely up for grabs. Sophomore Dylan Carey will man one position on the left side of the infield, but beyond that, expect to see a lot of faces in and out of games this fall.

Pitching is where Nebraska really hit the JuCo and transfer portal hard. Combine that with highly rated prospects in Ryan Harrahill of Elkhorn North, Carson Jasa of Thornton, Colorado and Ian Rangel out of Rochester, MN, and the staff should finally be building its depth to the point it was before the cancelation of the 2020 season. Will they have the top end talent to successfully replace the Friday night and Saturday starters? Get an early look as they take the first step this Friday!