Wednesday Flakes Brings You CFB Relegation, Ryder Cup, & A Nebraska Poet

I hope you enjoy today’s flakes.

Mankilling Mastodons

Heinrich Haarberg has ‘seized the moment’: Where do he and Nebraska go from here? - The Athletic

Haarberg led Nebraska to wins against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. In doing so, he’s gained a lot of respect from teammates.

Trev Alberts on the radio: I think you see some of the blueprint Rhule has for NU football

Husker A.D. Trev Alberts discusses Nebraska football on his monthly radio appearance.

Nebraska Football: Huskers treating Michigan game as a prize fight, one staggering Heinrich Haarberg vs Jeff Sims stat

Nebraska is treating the Michigan game like a prize fight, and we found a staggering stat to compare Haarberg and Sims.

John Cook ‘fired up’ as Jordan Larson joins Nebraska volleyball’s coaching staff

Former Husker Jordan Larson is joining the Nebraska volleyball coaching staff this week, John Cook said Tuesday.

Other News From the Sporting World

2023 Ryder Cup teams: Ranking all 24 golfers for the United States and Europe in Rome - CBSSports.com

The Europeans have the top three players, but are the Americans better from top to bottom?

Column: David Ross feeling pressure in Chicago Cubs wild-card chase

How the story ends for the Chicago Cubs remains to be seen. But for some angst-ridden Cubs fans, they have seen this script before.

How are Notre Dame and LSU doing after Brian Kelly moved - The Washington Post

Brian Kelly left South Bend for Baton Rouge two years ago, and the relative instability of both programs can be traced to a desire to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

Lou Holtz on Ryan Day’s postgame comments: ‘I don’t think they’re a great football team, and he can go after me all he wants’

Day called out Holtz after Ohio State’s dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

What would relegation in college football look like - ESPN

Relegation in European soccer is based on merit. It’s often been mentioned around American sports and the Mountain West is considering it in college football, but how would that work?

Josh Dobbs: Cardinals starting QB not able to buy his jersey in team shop, team rectifies it soon after | CNN

Most starting quarterbacks are the face of their franchise. This often means that at their team facilities, it’s hard to move without their name or face being seen somewhere.

NFL Power Rankings: A Dolphins win at Buffalo on Sunday would legitimize their hype

Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.

Yellow Journalism

UNL obtains collection of papers of Beatrice-born poet, writer, artist and musician | Nebraska Examiner

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday announced the acquisition of a collection of papers belonging to writer-artist Weldon Kees.

FDNY deaths from 9/11-related illnesses now equal the number killed on Sept. 11 : NPR

Two recent deaths brought the total to 343, matching the death toll from Sept. 11, the FDNY said. Some 11,000 former and current FDNY employees suffer from 9/11-related illnesses, 3,500 with cancer.

Freeking Pioneer Robb Gaffney Dead at 52 - Ski Mag

The pro skier and ski film icon turned psychiatrist lost his four-year battle with cancer over the weekend.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment