Corn Nation Over Reaction: A Duct Tape Win over LA Tech

No Gabe Ervin Jr. No Rahmir Johnson. No Dwight Bootle.

Yes, Heinrich Haarberg.

The Kid from Kearney started again and led Nebraska to a 28-14 win over Louisiana Tech, throwing for a score and galloping to another, accounting for 264 yards of offense, including a gem of a rushing TD. But Haarberg can’t do it all on his own.

Nebraska has the top rushing defense in the land and one of the better offensive rushing attacks. Hoss says he’s starting to appreciate Marcus Satterfield’s approach to coaching and play-calling, as Satt tends to lean into the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality, at least from the rushing game.

Michigan is calling. How optimistic are the guys?