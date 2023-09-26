Corn Flakes: Bergen Reilly B1G Setter and Freshman of the Week

How is this the last week of September? I don’t remember this month flying by quite as quickly as it did this year.

While I love September, I am looking forward to October and am hoping for some 70 or 65 degree temperatures. That perfect temp that you may be able to have on a jacket or hoodie, but you don’t need any more than that.

Anyhow, here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Reilly Named B1G Setter, Freshman of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Nebraska Football: How Huskers, Matt Rhule can meet goal of duplicating "blueprint" set by Jim Harbaugh at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have formed the "blueprint" Matt Rhule wants at Nebraska. How can the Huskers meet that goal?

Shatel: College football is not longer played just on field

From Oregon vs. Colorado to Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, last week's college football games showed one thing. The games are not just played on the field. They’re played on

Husker Football: Some Things to Know Going into Michigan Week - Corn Nation

How does Nebraska stack up against the No. 2 team in the country?

Nebraska volleyball stays at No. 2 after ranked wins over Ohio State, Minnesota

This week, the Huskers will travel to take on No. 17 Purdue and Indiana.

Elsewhere

College Football Playoff expected to keep format for expanded 12-team bracket despite conference realignment - CBSSports.com

If any change is to come to the 6+6 model, it will likely be after the conclusion of the 2024 season

Ranking 133 college football teams after Week 4: Top-down moves with FSU, Ohio State leaps - The Athletic

The biggest lesson we learned is that Florida State is truly back to being one of the best teams in the country.

Haley Van Voorhis is first female non-kicker player in NCAA football game : NPR

The safety, a junior at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., was tapped to play Saturday against Juniata College during a Division III game — delivering a successful quarterback hurry.

Megan Rapinoe retires from U.S. national team and reflects on her career : NPR

Taking it all in one last time while wearing the U.S. Soccer crest, Rapinoe reflected on how she and her generation had changed the game during her 17 years on the team.