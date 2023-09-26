Huskers in the NFL Week 3

Your normal Huskers in the NFL writer, Brian Johannes, was away this week so I, Nate McHugh, have stepped in to do the job. As you can tell Brian is much better at this NFL stuff than I am but here is the rundown for the Huskers in the NFL for Week 3.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

There were talks during the week of whether CTB was going to have to play some emergency quarterback. Luckily for the Bengals that didn’t happen ant CTB spent his time on defense instead. He had six combined tackles and five of those tackles were solo.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

It has been quiet all season long for Collins. However, after this weekend’s win against the Jaguars he doubled his amount of tackles for the season.

He now has two tackles.

Nick Gates, Washington Commanders

It appears that Nick Games didn’t have a great week.

Charles Leno & Sam Cosmi vs BUF:



• 0 pressures, 0 hurries, 0 sacks



Saahdiq Charles, Nick Gates, and Andrew Wylie:



• 10 pressures, five sacks, three QB hits — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 25, 2023

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Backing up Josh Jacobs can be a thankless job as Abdullah is not getting as many snaps as we would like.

#Raiders RB Snap Count



Josh Jacobs- 82%

Ameer Abdullah- 17% — The Fantasy Fanatics (@TheFFFanatics3) September 25, 2023

He appears to be merely used in third and long situations. Has zero carries on the season but does have three receptions.

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

It is likely that Gregory had a rough week as the Miami Dolphins put up 70 points on the Denver defense.

Let us check.

Is a PFF grade of 26.2 good for Randy Gregory? https://t.co/jkOhwScgup — Elons_Musk (@PolishFilipino) September 26, 2023

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Toure’s quarterback has been exceeding expectations thus far this season. After a big drop last week I somewhat expected Toure to be in the dog house.

Well this past week against the Saints he received three targets for no catches.

That probably won’t help things.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Was inactive for the third straight week.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Starting along side the better Kelce brother has turned the two-some into something for the Eagles moving forward.

Some thoughts after rewatching much of the game this morning:



☑️Jalen's pocket awareness was much better

☑️Josh Jobe played at a very high level

☑️Nick Morrow and Zach Cunningham are giving the Eagles much better LB play than I expected

☑️The Cam Jurgens RG experiment is working — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) September 26, 2023

Even our resident Former Husker and Doctor was impressed.

Watching Philly…

Damn, Kelce and Jurgens on that oline is a thing of beauty. — Dr. Rob Zatechka (@DocTalkSports) September 26, 2023

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Stoll, who some Philly fans have complained because they think he has become the focal part of the redzone offense, made his first catch of the season last night for six yards.

He has two targets on the season.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Monday night Lavonte David turned in the best game of the season so far with 13 total tackles and a sack.

Highest graded Bucs players vs the Eagles:



♦️ Tristan Wirfs - 81.8

♦️ Chris Godwin - 79.1

♦️ Mike Evans - 78.9

♦️ Lavonte David - 72.8

♦️ Vita Vea - 68.1 pic.twitter.com/2EWzeCBNZR — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) September 26, 2023

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Palmer had one target and one reception last night against the Eagles. He now has four receptions for 36 yards on the season.

Trey Palmer is a Husker through-and-through.

Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans

Gifford had a combined two tackles and didn’t grade out well according to Pro Football Focus.