Monday Night Therapy: Louisiana Tech Review And Nebraska’s Place in the Big Ten West!

Jon didn’t provide a write-up for this week’s show, so I’m winging it. Here’s all he said on YouTube.
So, I think it’s safe to say that there was some discussion on the 28-14 win over Louisiana Tech. The good, the bad...the areas that need improvement. I have a pretty good idea that Todd ranted about the offensive line.
The Wolverines are in town this weekend. The number-two ranked team in all the land brings Nebraska’s toughest opponent to date and the best team Nebraska will likely face all year.
And the Big Ten West is STILL anyone’s division. It’s there for the taking, but that must include winning winnable games. And Iowa lost 41-0 to Penn State, so schadenfreude, yada yada.
