 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Michigan And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 5

By Jon Johnston
/ new
Stephen Bruce

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is a 18-point favorite over Nebraska.

The over/under is 40.5.

So..... looking at Michigan’s scores through four games:

  • East Carolina: 30-3
  • UNLV: 35-7
  • Bowling Green: 31-6
  • Rutgers: 31 -7

It’s safe to say you’d expect Michigan to beat Nebraska with a score around 30-10.

This will be a very tough game for our beloved Huskers. Michigan is very, very good.

Other Big Ten Teams In Week 4

  • Penn State is favored by 25.5 over Northwestern. The OU is 46.
  • Minnesota is a 12.5-point favorite over Louisiana-Lafayette. The OU is 47.
  • Maryland is a 14-point favorite over Indiana. The OU is 50.5. I think I’d take Maryland and the points here.
  • Purdue is a 1.5-point favorite over Illinois. I find this utterly shocking. The OU is 53.5.
  • Iowa is favored by 11.5 over Michigan State. The OU is 36.5. I’d take the under because this game will probably be 13-3 in the favor of stinky Iowa.
  • Wisconsin has a bye this week.
  • There is no line on Rutgers - Wagner.

Other Games

  • USC is a 22-point favorite over Colorado. The OU is 73.5. Wow.
  • Kentucky is a 3-point favorite over Florida. egad. The OU is 46.
  • Oregon State is favored by 3 over Utah. That’s surprising. The OU is 44.5.
  • Notre Dame is favored by only 6 over Duke. Both are ranked. The OU is 50.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...