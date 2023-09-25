Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Michigan And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 5

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is a 18-point favorite over Nebraska.

The over/under is 40.5.

So..... looking at Michigan’s scores through four games:

East Carolina: 30-3

UNLV: 35-7

Bowling Green: 31-6

Rutgers: 31 -7

It’s safe to say you’d expect Michigan to beat Nebraska with a score around 30-10.

This will be a very tough game for our beloved Huskers. Michigan is very, very good.

Other Big Ten Teams In Week 4

Penn State is favored by 25.5 over Northwestern. The OU is 46.

Minnesota is a 12.5-point favorite over Louisiana-Lafayette. The OU is 47.

Maryland is a 14-point favorite over Indiana. The OU is 50.5. I think I’d take Maryland and the points here.

Purdue is a 1.5-point favorite over Illinois. I find this utterly shocking. The OU is 53.5.

Iowa is favored by 11.5 over Michigan State. The OU is 36.5. I’d take the under because this game will probably be 13-3 in the favor of stinky Iowa.

Wisconsin has a bye this week.

There is no line on Rutgers - Wagner.

Other Games

USC is a 22-point favorite over Colorado. The OU is 73.5. Wow.

Kentucky is a 3-point favorite over Florida. egad. The OU is 46.

Oregon State is favored by 3 over Utah. That’s surprising. The OU is 44.5.

Notre Dame is favored by only 6 over Duke. Both are ranked. The OU is 50.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.