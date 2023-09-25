Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Michigan And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 5

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is a 18-point favorite over Nebraska.
The over/under is 40.5.
So..... looking at Michigan’s scores through four games:
- East Carolina: 30-3
- UNLV: 35-7
- Bowling Green: 31-6
- Rutgers: 31 -7
It’s safe to say you’d expect Michigan to beat Nebraska with a score around 30-10.
This will be a very tough game for our beloved Huskers. Michigan is very, very good.
Other Big Ten Teams In Week 4
- Penn State is favored by 25.5 over Northwestern. The OU is 46.
- Minnesota is a 12.5-point favorite over Louisiana-Lafayette. The OU is 47.
- Maryland is a 14-point favorite over Indiana. The OU is 50.5. I think I’d take Maryland and the points here.
- Purdue is a 1.5-point favorite over Illinois. I find this utterly shocking. The OU is 53.5.
- Iowa is favored by 11.5 over Michigan State. The OU is 36.5. I’d take the under because this game will probably be 13-3 in the favor of stinky Iowa.
- Wisconsin has a bye this week.
- There is no line on Rutgers - Wagner.
Other Games
- USC is a 22-point favorite over Colorado. The OU is 73.5. Wow.
- Kentucky is a 3-point favorite over Florida. egad. The OU is 46.
- Oregon State is favored by 3 over Utah. That’s surprising. The OU is 44.5.
- Notre Dame is favored by only 6 over Duke. Both are ranked. The OU is 50.
What do you guys think of the odds on these games?
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...