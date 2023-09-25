Monday Flakes: Winning Weekend for Football and Volleyball

Happy Monday!

It was an eventful weekend on the ranch. Fall harvest is in full swing and the apples are coming in to meet the cider press. My breakfast lunch and dinner all includes apples in some shape or form and will for the next couple of weeks.

Anyone have any good apple recipes for me??

Husker football won and the volleyball team swept two quality opponents. John Cook’s squad is fun to watch. They not only bring talent, but they bring a level of attitude I haven’t seen for a couple of years. I’m excited to see what the ceiling is for this young team.

Corn Flakes

Huskers ramp up their ground game with Haarberg and Grant in a 28-14 win over Louisiana Tech | AP News

Heinrich Haarberg ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Anthony Grant for 135 yards and a score to lead Nebraska past Louisiana Tech 28-14.

Tad Stryker: Baby Steps for Nebraska Football - All Huskers

Huskers use 300-yard rushing day to even their record with win over Louisiana Tech

#2 Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps #12 Minnesota - Corn Nation

Both teams played A+ level volleyball

Michigan vs. Nebraska odds: Early point spread released on Wolverines, Cornhuskers - On3

On Saturday, Michigan will take on Nebraska on the road. Experts evidently expect the battle to be lopsided.

I think we all expect this one to be lopsided. The Huskers have too many questions on the offensive side of the ball to hang with a Michigan team that is pretty complete and dominant all arond.

Sports!

How marathoner Clarence DeMar proved that running is good for your heart : Shots - Health News : NPR

More than a 100 years ago, doctors thought that too much running or other vigorous activity could harm us. Marathoner Clarence DeMar proved them wrong.

Pittsburgh Steelers team plane forced to make emergency landing

Just hours after a close win over the Raiders on Sunday night, the Steelers' team plane made an emergency landing in Kansas City on the way home.

2023 MLB season: Final-week playoff races, MVP battle, more - ESPN

There's only one week left before October arrives! Here's your guide to the thrilling sprint to the finish.

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman knew the Irish had only 10 players on the field for Ohio State's winning TD

Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.

The Weekly Dump

Proof is in the poop: B.C. deer were stressed during wildfires, researchers say | Globalnews.ca

Proof that deer experienced elevated stress in response to wildfires in British Columbia's southern Interior can be found in their poop.