With Adrian and Taylor Watching, Heinrich Haarberg Did His Best Martinez Impression

For the first time since they both put on the Nebraska football jerseys, Adrian Martinez and Taylor Martinez were at Memorial Stadium to take in a game. It was also the first time they had ever met.

Taylor and Adrian meet for the first time.#Huskers pic.twitter.com/pEMv1UA35z — Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) September 23, 2023

Taylor was there because he was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall-of-Fame during halftime. Adrian on the other hand has taken an internship with the University.

Haarberg and the two Martinez’s met on the field before the game.

They must have given him some advice. I was not down there but I am sure Taylor Martinez said “Have you seen the highlights from my game against Kansas State? Just do that.”

Adrian probably looked for an opportunity to interject and said, “Check out my run from the Colorado game. Just do that.”

So that’s what Haarberg did on Saturday.

I’m not sure it was a great game from Haarberg. Nebraska’s current offensive philosophy might be difficult for some teams to prepare for but for yesterday running the quarterback definitely worked well for Matt Rhule’s team.

The question is what is going to happen when Nebraska is forced to pass the ball? Today Haarberg was 8/17 for 107 yards.

Is this offense good enough to get four wins in the next eight games against Big Ten opponents? I think there are pieces there but the offensive line might be the determining factor for the team going forward. I am not sure there are enough pieces to contend for the division but is it enough to get four more wins?

Nebraska did enough on Saturday. Now the best team they will see the rest of the year comes to town on Saturday in Michigan. The discussion this week will be who will start at quarterback against Michigan.

We will have time to go to town on that question but at least for yesterday Haarberg did his best impression of Adrian and Taylor Martinez.

Some notes passed on by the Athletic Department regarding Haarberg’s game against Louisiana Tech: