Nebraska Volleyball Remains Undefeated

#2 Nebraska 3 vs #21 Ohio State 0- 25-14, 25-16, 25-21

Merritt Beason led all players with 14 kills and Ally Batenhorst led everyone with seven blocks. Harper Murray had 11 kills for the second most kills on the court tonight. These players led everyone which means Nebraska was dominant on the court.

Ohio State’s main threat was junior outside hitter, Emily Londot, but the Huskers held her to nine kills with eight errors for a .030 hitting percentage. Londot averages .242 hitting percentage with just under five kills per set so far this season. Tonight, she came nowhere near those states as the Husker defense neutralized the threat.

Stat for stat NU wins:

Blocks: NU 11, OSU 4

Digs: NU 37, OSU 29

Kills: NU 42, OSU 27

According to Coach Cook, Nebraska is obsessed with great serving. They had three services aces as a team, but caused a great deal of passing trouble for Ohio State. Huskers served the ball deep into the Buckeye receive formation, which caused passes off the net and a slowed offense. Nebraska held Ohio to .090 hitting percentage as a team overall. Impressive!

While we are all impressed with this win and the overall control Nebraska showed over the #21 team in the country, the Nebraska coaching staff knows that the trajectory must go up for this team, and there is room to improve.

Coach Cook kept count of the number of jousts that Nebraska lost at the net tonight. Nebraska controlled the match, but have no doubt, they will have this to work on in practice tomorrow.

Jousting is jumping at the net to win a contested ball. It involves timing and skill to jump and push on the ball, but also to not touch the net. Nebraska needs to improve, according to Coach Cook, so they will practice and they will get better.

They should work to get better, but Nebraska volleyball is good, very good. They are absolutely a top team in the country.

Lindsay Krause sat out the last two matches because of injuries she sustained after a rear end accident. It is possible she is ready to return to the court already, so we may see her soon. When asked about how he determines the starting line up for the next match, Coach Cook said it is determined by the practice performance on Saturday.

Nebraska faces #12 Minnesota next, on Sunday, September 24th at 6:30 PM CST in the Devaney Center. The Gophers are 5-4 with wins over top teams Baylor and Oregon. They won their first B1G conference match in five sets over Iowa. They have losses to Texas, Stanford, Florida and Creighton. Minnesota is always tough. Bring the A game!