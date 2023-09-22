 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Schedule for 9/22/23 - 9/23/23

The Ivy Is Here!

By Patrick L Gerhart
Brown University Vs Harvard University At Harvard Stadium Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A few years ago I got into watching Ivy League football. Specifically on Friday nights.

The division they play in is FCS. They start later than other leagues. The schedule is only ten games. On top of that, they do not partake in the FCS playoffs.

Yes, it’s a bit different than most.

Which makes it enjoyable. You have athletes that are at the institution for education first and football second. Many, but not all, players are generally not nearly as large or fast as their contemporaries in other conferences and divisions. Making the game a little slower and in a way.

It’s not the most talented or the most aggressive of games but some still find it enjoyable.

Anyhow, at one point it was on one of the ESPN channels and seems to currently just been on ESPN+. Maybe later in the season a game will pop back on network tv. Check it out if any of you have the chance. I will be rooting hard from northeast Nebraska.

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Friday, September 22nd
Brown at Harvard 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Wisconsin at Purdue 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
NC State at Virginia 6:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Air Force at San Jose State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Boise State at San Diego State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Saturday, September 23rd
Army at Syracuse 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Auburn at Texas A&M 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Florida State at Clemson 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Kentucky at Vanderbilt 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Oklahoma at Cincinnati 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
Rutgers at Michigan 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
SMU at TCU 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Tulsa at Northern Illinois 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Virginia Tech at Marshall 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Western Kentucky at Troy 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Georgetown at Columbia 11:30 AM SNY / $espn+ Video
Boston College at Louisville 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
BYU at Kansas 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Colorado at Oregon 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Duke at UConn 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Florida Atlantic at Illinois 2:30 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Maryland at Michigan State 2:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Miami at Temple 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Ole Miss at Alabama 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
UCLA at Utah 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 107
Norfolk State at Towson 3:00 PM NBCSWA / $Flo Video
Oklahoma State at Iowa State 3:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Rice at South Florida 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
UTSA at Tennessee 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest 5:30 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Appalachian State at Wyoming 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Arizona at Stanford 6:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Arkansas at LSU 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 105
Oregon State at Washington State 6:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Akron at Indiana 6:30 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Iowa at Penn State 6:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Memphis vs. Missouri (St. Louis) 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Minnesota at Northwestern 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Mississippi State at South Carolina 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Ohio State at Notre Dame 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
Texas at Baylor 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
UAB at Georgia 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
North Carolina at Pitt 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
UCF at Kansas State 7:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Cal at Washington 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Kent State at Fresno State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
USC at Arizona State 9:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Alabama State at Florida A&M 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Albany at Morgan State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
A&M Commerce at Old Dominion 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Bethune Cookman vs. Jackson State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Bryant at Princeton 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Buffalo at Louisiana Lafayette 6:30 PM $espn+ Video
Butler at Stetson 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Cal Poly at Portland State 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Central Michigan at South Alabama 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Charlotte at Florida 6:00 PM SECN+ Video / $espn+ Video
Charleston Southern at Western Carolina 1:30 PM $espn+ Video
Chattanooga at Samford 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Clark Atlanta at Miles 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Colgate at Holy Cross 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / Spectrum News 1 (cable)
Colorado State at Middle Tennessee 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Cornell at Yale 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Dayton at San Diego 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Delaware State at Miami (Ohio) 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Washington at UC Davis 9:00 PM $espn+ Video
Elon at Campbell 5:00 PM $Flo Video
Gardner Webb at East Carolina 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Georgia Southern at Ball State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Houston Christian at SE Louisiana 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
James Madison at Utah State 7:00 PM MW video / KJZZ (cable)
Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lehigh at Dartmouth 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
Lincoln (CA) at Lamar 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lindenwood at Illinois State 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Liberty at FIU 5:30 PM $espn+ Video
Maine at William & Mary 2:30 PM $Flo Video
Marist at Valparaiso 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
McNeese at Eastern Illinois 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Mercer at Furman 12:00 PM $espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
Merrimack at Wagner 12:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
Monmouth at Lafayette 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Montana at Northern Arizona 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Montana State at Weber State 7:00 PM $espn+ Video / Scripps / MTN TV
Morehouse at Edward Waters 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Nevada at Texas State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
New Hampshire at Delaware 5:00 PM $Flo Video
New Mexico at UMass 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
New Mexico State at Hawaii 11:00 PM Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
Nicholls at Tulane 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
North American at Incarnate Word 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Northern Colorado at Idaho State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Ohio at Bowling Green 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Penn at Bucknell 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Rhode Island at Villanova 1:00 PM $Flo Video
Richmond at Stony Brook 2:30 PM $Flo Video
NAIA: Roosevelt at Indiana Wesleyan 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Sacramento State at Idaho 3:00 PM $espn+ Video / KMAX-31 (cable)
Sacred Heart at Saint Francis 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Sam Houston at Houston 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
SEMO at Eastern Kentucky 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Southern Miss at Arkansas State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Southwest Baptist at Tarleton State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stonehill at Fordham 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Texas Tech at West Virginia 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
The Citadel at SC State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
UNLV at UTEP 8:00 PM $espn+ Video
UT Martin at North Alabama 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Utah Tech at Missouri State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Virginia Lynchburg at Robert Morris 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
West Virginia at Texas Tech 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Western Illinois at Southern Utah 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Western Michigan at Toledo 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
Wofford at VMI 12:30 PM $espn+ Video

