A few years ago I got into watching Ivy League football. Specifically on Friday nights.
The division they play in is FCS. They start later than other leagues. The schedule is only ten games. On top of that, they do not partake in the FCS playoffs.
Yes, it’s a bit different than most.
Which makes it enjoyable. You have athletes that are at the institution for education first and football second. Many, but not all, players are generally not nearly as large or fast as their contemporaries in other conferences and divisions. Making the game a little slower and in a way.
It’s not the most talented or the most aggressive of games but some still find it enjoyable.
Anyhow, at one point it was on one of the ESPN channels and seems to currently just been on ESPN+. Maybe later in the season a game will pop back on network tv. Check it out if any of you have the chance. I will be rooting hard from northeast Nebraska.
College Football Schedule for 9/22/23 - 9/23/23
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Friday, September 22nd
|Brown at Harvard
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Wisconsin at Purdue
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|NC State at Virginia
|6:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Air Force at San Jose State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Boise State at San Diego State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Saturday, September 23rd
|Army at Syracuse
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Auburn at Texas A&M
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Florida State at Clemson
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Kentucky at Vanderbilt
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Oklahoma at Cincinnati
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Rutgers at Michigan
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|SMU at TCU
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Tulsa at Northern Illinois
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Virginia Tech at Marshall
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Western Kentucky at Troy
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Georgetown at Columbia
|11:30 AM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Boston College at Louisville
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|BYU at Kansas
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Colorado at Oregon
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Duke at UConn
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Florida Atlantic at Illinois
|2:30 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Louisiana Tech at Nebraska
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Maryland at Michigan State
|2:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Miami at Temple
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Ole Miss at Alabama
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|UCLA at Utah
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 107
|Norfolk State at Towson
|3:00 PM
|NBCSWA / $Flo Video
|Oklahoma State at Iowa State
|3:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Rice at South Florida
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|UTSA at Tennessee
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
|5:30 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Appalachian State at Wyoming
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Arizona at Stanford
|6:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Arkansas at LSU
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Oregon State at Washington State
|6:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Akron at Indiana
|6:30 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Iowa at Penn State
|6:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Memphis vs. Missouri (St. Louis)
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Minnesota at Northwestern
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Ohio State at Notre Dame
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Texas at Baylor
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|UAB at Georgia
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|North Carolina at Pitt
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|UCF at Kansas State
|7:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Cal at Washington
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Kent State at Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|USC at Arizona State
|9:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Alabama State at Florida A&M
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Albany at Morgan State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|A&M Commerce at Old Dominion
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bethune Cookman vs. Jackson State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bryant at Princeton
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Buffalo at Louisiana Lafayette
|6:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Butler at Stetson
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Cal Poly at Portland State
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Central Michigan at South Alabama
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Charlotte at Florida
|6:00 PM
|SECN+ Video / $espn+ Video
|Charleston Southern at Western Carolina
|1:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Chattanooga at Samford
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Clark Atlanta at Miles
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Colgate at Holy Cross
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Spectrum News 1 (cable)
|Colorado State at Middle Tennessee
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Cornell at Yale
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Dayton at San Diego
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Delaware State at Miami (Ohio)
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Washington at UC Davis
|9:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Elon at Campbell
|5:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Gardner Webb at East Carolina
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Georgia Southern at Ball State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Houston Christian at SE Louisiana
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|James Madison at Utah State
|7:00 PM
|MW video / KJZZ (cable)
|Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lehigh at Dartmouth
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lincoln (CA) at Lamar
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lindenwood at Illinois State
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Liberty at FIU
|5:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Maine at William & Mary
|2:30 PM
|$Flo Video
|Marist at Valparaiso
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|McNeese at Eastern Illinois
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Mercer at Furman
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
|Merrimack at Wagner
|12:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Monmouth at Lafayette
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Montana at Northern Arizona
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Montana State at Weber State
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Scripps / MTN TV
|Morehouse at Edward Waters
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Nevada at Texas State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|New Hampshire at Delaware
|5:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|New Mexico at UMass
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|New Mexico State at Hawaii
|11:00 PM
|Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
|Nicholls at Tulane
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North American at Incarnate Word
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northern Colorado at Idaho State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Ohio at Bowling Green
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Penn at Bucknell
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Rhode Island at Villanova
|1:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Richmond at Stony Brook
|2:30 PM
|$Flo Video
|NAIA: Roosevelt at Indiana Wesleyan
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Sacramento State at Idaho
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / KMAX-31 (cable)
|Sacred Heart at Saint Francis
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Sam Houston at Houston
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|SEMO at Eastern Kentucky
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern Miss at Arkansas State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southwest Baptist at Tarleton State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stonehill at Fordham
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Texas Tech at West Virginia
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|The Citadel at SC State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UNLV at UTEP
|8:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UT Martin at North Alabama
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Utah Tech at Missouri State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Virginia Lynchburg at Robert Morris
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|West Virginia at Texas Tech
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Western Illinois at Southern Utah
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Western Michigan at Toledo
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Wofford at VMI
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
Loading comments...