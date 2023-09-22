College Football Schedule for 9/22/23 - 9/23/23

A few years ago I got into watching Ivy League football. Specifically on Friday nights.

The division they play in is FCS. They start later than other leagues. The schedule is only ten games. On top of that, they do not partake in the FCS playoffs.

Yes, it’s a bit different than most.

Which makes it enjoyable. You have athletes that are at the institution for education first and football second. Many, but not all, players are generally not nearly as large or fast as their contemporaries in other conferences and divisions. Making the game a little slower and in a way.

It’s not the most talented or the most aggressive of games but some still find it enjoyable.

Anyhow, at one point it was on one of the ESPN channels and seems to currently just been on ESPN+. Maybe later in the season a game will pop back on network tv. Check it out if any of you have the chance. I will be rooting hard from northeast Nebraska.