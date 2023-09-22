Five Heart Podcast 345: Quarterback, Running Backs, And The Bulldogs Await

Two of the top three running backs are gone for the season. One starting quarterback has committed 328 turnovers in 2 games. The other won a game while looking better than expected, but not necessarily being great.

In this episode, Jon and Greg discuss some of the issues facing Nebraska, mainly the loss of Gabe Ervin Jr and Rahmir Johnson for the remainder of the season. Also - QB controversy. Do you put Jeff Sims back in after all the turnovers he allowed in the first two games? Or do you run with Heinrich Haarberg who led Nebraska to a win over Northern Illinois last week?

Also, the Chatterfields altered the course of the entire show by asking Jon about his hair care routine, which may or may not (probably not) lead to a line of hair and skincare products.

And with the exception of a rogue Colorado fan, everyone predicts a Nebraska win over Louisiana Tech.