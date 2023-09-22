Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Louisiana Tech

1-0 Baby! Damn I’m good!

Get ready for another win. Louisiana Tech is coming to town and they won’t know what hit them. Well actually they will. It’ll be the Husker defense.

Speaking of defense, here are the five reasons why the Huskers are going to win.

#1 RUSHING DEFENSE

The Nebraska rushing defense is now 2nd in the country, allowing just 46.3 yards per game. A Bulldogs team that averages quadruple that is going to have some trouble moving the ball on the ground. This defense is tough and confident.

Last week they held Northern Illinois to negative rushing yards for most of the game. Expect the defense to smother the run once again this week.

#2 PASS DEFENSE

Louisiana Tech is going to want to pass the ball, but when their rushing attacks aren’t able to open things up this is going to prove to be difficult. Once again the Husker secondary is going to keep the receivers on lockdown. With no where to go Hank Bachmeier is going to find himself scrambling to stay out of the clutches of the Huskers pass rush.

We’ll definitely be seeing more of this tomorrow:

Nebraska starting to turn the corner on Defense @_willcompton pic.twitter.com/tQiciDR31F — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 16, 2023

#3 THE HUSKER RUSH

Now I know you may be saying, are you crazy? Didn’t you hear that both Gabe Ervin IV and Rahmir Johnson are out for the season?! How can the rush be what wins it for us?

I hear that and that’s valid, but I think now is the time for Anthony Grant to redeem himself and when he needs a break, we are going to see some young players step up. We now get to see what Emmett Johnson and Kwinten Ives can do and I think we are going to like what we see.

The Bulldogs rushing defense isn’t as strong as the other teams that we have already faced and this is going to be a good opportunity for the new running backs to get some game day experience.

#4 TAKEAWAYS

Going back to looking at the Husker defense, this is the game where we are going to see a lot of takeaways. This defense goes in and proves itself every week and every week they just seem to get better.

One thing that we haven’t seen a lot of from them yet is takeaways and this is the week that it’s all going to change. The Blackshirts are going to score this week.

#5 QUARTERBACKS

We still don’t know who will be the starting quarterback for Nebraska. What we do know though is that quarterback is going to be playing for his job. Whether it’s Jeff Sims or Heinrich Haarberg it doesn’t matter. Both have good assets to bring to the offense and both of them know they need to show out.

Harrberg knows that he’s got to go out and show the coaches that this position is his and he’s going to keep it.

Sims knows he needs to prove that he can handle the ball and manage the offense efficiently.

These quarterbacks are going to step up to the challenge and Husker fans will finally get to see what we’d been hoping for in Week 1.

