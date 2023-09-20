 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers Snag 25th Commitment of the 2024 Class in JD Crisp

By Nate McHugh
NCAA Football: Northern Illinois at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

JD Crisp received an offer from Nebraska this past weekend.

JD Crisp committed to Nebraska this past weekend.

This is how it should always go. Right?

It sure sounds like the staff is giving JD Crisp the freedom to play not only both sides of the ball but on the baseball field as well. He apparently is listed as a defensive back but can play wide receiver as well.

At 6 feet tall and 190 pounds he is an exceptional athlete.

So this is also a win for the Nebraska baseball team as well.

He is the 25th commitment in the 2024 class. He is also the eighth player from Texas in the class as well.

He currently has zero stars and is not ranked. I wouldn’t worry about that too much as Rhule has showed that he knows what he is looking for in athletes. He wants speed speed speed and because of this commitment, JD Crisp will likely be getting at least three stars.

Crisp had offers from Iowa, Air Force, Army, Navy and Arkansas State.

