Wednesday Flakes Brings You Volleyball, MLB Playoffs, & The Passing Of An Ivy League Legend

Marcus Satterfield Talks Nebraska's Quarterbacks, Running Backs - All Huskers

Jeff Sims working his way back; 'creative' use of Husker ball carriers on tap after position hit by injuries

Nebraska Football: Huskers depth chart vs Louisiana Tech has several key changes at the top

Nebraska has released its official depth chart for the Louisiana Tech game.

Volleyball State: Nebraska Making Statements - All Huskers

Huskers beat Stanford and Kentucky to go to 9-0

What do we know about Nebraska football after Matt Rhule’s first 3 games? - The Athletic

Nebraska is 1-2 and got its first win under Matt Rhule against Northern Illinois with Louisiana Tech up next.

Will Congress find middle ground and pass NIL legislation? Ted Cruz thinks it's '60-40.' Others are less optimistic.

There are plenty of sticking points as congressional leaders meet to address name, image and likeness in college sports.

Buddy Teevens obituary: Innovative Dartmouth coach dies after accident

He won five Ivy League championships with the Big Green but more importantly was responsible for advances in player safety.

LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. undergoes surgery to remove brain tumor

The only info that had been shared on Brooks’ ordeal before today was that he was dealing with “a medical emergency”.

Novak Djokovic 'is the best in history' and 'I congratulate him for everything he is achieving' says Rafael Nadal - Eurosport

Rafael Nadal has acknowledged Novak Djokovic “is the best in history” and has also spoken about his desire to play doubles with Carlos Alcaraz at the Olympics.

2023 MLB playoff picture, baseball standings, postseason projections, tiebreakers, magic numbers - CBSSports.com

The 2023 MLB regular season wraps up in less than two weeks; here's where things stand

Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter condemn death threats against Henry Blackburn: 'That kid does not deserve that' | Sporting News

Henry Blackburn delivered a controversial hit that injured Travis Hunter during Colorado's win over Colorado State last weekend.

Harlon Barnett addresses Michigan State’s move to fire Mel Tucker, response to blowout loss - mlive.com

Following a 41-7 loss to Washington last week, the Spartans host Maryland on Saturday.

What we know and don't know one quarter into the 2023 college football season - ESPN

We're four weeks into the season. The outlook for the CFP contenders has hardly changed and some teams have looked great, but the panic meter is ready to blow for other heavyweights. Here's what we think we know and don't know.

Settlement reached in Baylor University Title IX lawsuit | KWKT - FOX 44

Austin (FOX 44/KWKT) — Court documents filed Monday in Austin show a settlement has been reached in the Title IX lawsuit brought by fifteen women against Baylor University. They accuse the university of failing to help them after they had been sexually assaulted. According to the documents, the case was settled during Alternative Dispute Resolution

SUNY Morrisville Installed Black Turf Without Boise State Signoff – Sportico.com

Blue-turfed Boise State has long asserted it holds a common-law claim to any non-green artificial field. SUNY Morrisville has now forced the issue.

A former Navy SEAL went to college at 52. His insight led to a new class : NPR

Heading to college is hard for anyone. But have you tried being at least 30 years older than most of your classmates? James Hatch did.

Why Colorado and New Mexico are Fighting a Hot War Over Green Chile

For years, these Rocky Mountain states have squared off on a spicy subject: who grows the best chile peppers, an indispensable ingredient in southwestern cuisine? Our man hit the road to find out.

Opinion | We Know the Cure for Loneliness. So Why Do We Suffer? - The New York Times

Britain’s minister for loneliness offers a model of how to knit together a lonely crowd.

