Nebraska Reacts Survey: Quarterback & Running Back Issues

This week’s questions:
Who Should Be Nebraska’s Starting Quarterback against Louisiana Tech?
- Jeff Sims
- Heinrich Haarberg
- Play them both and may the best man win
Will Anthony Grant get 1,000 yards and finish the season healthy?
- yes
- no
Given the injuries to Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson, do you think Nebraska can still make a bowl game?
- yes
- no
I am open to any suggestions for weekly questions.
