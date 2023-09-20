 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Reacts Survey: Quarterback & Running Back Issues

By Jon Johnston
NCAA Football: Northern Illinois at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

This week’s questions:

Who Should Be Nebraska’s Starting Quarterback against Louisiana Tech?

  • Jeff Sims
  • Heinrich Haarberg
  • Play them both and may the best man win

Will Anthony Grant get 1,000 yards and finish the season healthy?

  • yes
  • no

Given the injuries to Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson, do you think Nebraska can still make a bowl game?

  • yes
  • no

I am open to any suggestions for weekly questions.

