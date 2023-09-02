Saturday Game Thread For 9/2/23

Welcome, one and all to the first official college football Saturday of the 2023 season!

It feels like this started a week ago...

Anyway, more games today and still nothing really to write home about.

Personally, I’m looking forward to Texas Tech taking on Wyoming but that’s just me and about 30 other people in that boat.

However, maybe you’re looking forward to Colorado at TCU? We will at least get to see what Deion Sanders has been doing in Boulder. Maybe UMass at Auburn is more up your alley?

How about Buffalo at Wisconsin?

Whatever floats your boat, it’s here on this fine September Saturday in America. Remember to drink responsibly. Please don’t take your team frustrations out on friends and family. Also, don’t tweet at recruits (you folks still need reminding...)

Finally, keep it clean in here. If the Nebrasketball folks can, so can you.

Enjoy!

Some of the more interesting games of the weekend according to lines:

North Carolina favored by 2.5 over South Carolina, OU is 63.5

UTSA favored by 1.5 over Houston, OU is 60

California favored by 6 over North Texas, OU is 54

LSU favored by 2 over Florida State, OU is 56.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings/sportsbook for details.