Saturday Game Thread For 9/2/23

Welcome, one and all to the first official college football Saturday of the 2023 season!
It feels like this started a week ago...
Anyway, more games today and still nothing really to write home about.
Personally, I’m looking forward to Texas Tech taking on Wyoming but that’s just me and about 30 other people in that boat.
However, maybe you’re looking forward to Colorado at TCU? We will at least get to see what Deion Sanders has been doing in Boulder. Maybe UMass at Auburn is more up your alley?
How about Buffalo at Wisconsin?
Whatever floats your boat, it’s here on this fine September Saturday in America. Remember to drink responsibly. Please don’t take your team frustrations out on friends and family. Also, don’t tweet at recruits (you folks still need reminding...)
Finally, keep it clean in here. If the Nebrasketball folks can, so can you.
Enjoy!
Some of the more interesting games of the weekend according to lines:
North Carolina favored by 2.5 over South Carolina, OU is 63.5
UTSA favored by 1.5 over Houston, OU is 60
California favored by 6 over North Texas, OU is 54
LSU favored by 2 over Florida State, OU is 56.5
Game Schedule for Saturday, September 2nd
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Saturday, September 2nd
|Arkansas State at Oklahoma
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Ball State at Kentucky
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Bowling Green at Liberty
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Colorado at TCU
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Fresno State at Purdue
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Louisiana Tech at SMU
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Northern Illinois at Boston College
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Robert Morris at Air Force
|12:00 PM
|ALT / MW Video
|Tennessee vs. Virginia (Nashville)
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Utah State at Iowa
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Dayton at Illinois State
|12:00 PM
|Marquee SN / $espn+ Video
|Portland State at Oregon
|2:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Boise State at Washington
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Buffalo at Wisconsin
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Ohio State at Indiana
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Rice at Texas
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|South Florida at Western Kentucky
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Tennessee State at Notre Dame
|2:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Towson at Maryland
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|UMass at Auburn
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Wofford at Pitt
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Cal at North Texas
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|SE Louisiana at Mississippi State
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Nevada at USC
|5:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Army at Louisiana Monroe
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|New Mexico at Texas A&M
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|UTSA at Houston
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Washington State at Colorado State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Middle Tennessee at Alabama
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|North Carolina vs. South Carolina
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Texas Tech at Wyoming
|6:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Toledo at Illinois
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|West Virginia at Penn State
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|South Alabama at Tulane
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Sam Houston at BYU
|9:15 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Coastal Carolina at UCLA
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Idaho State at San Diego State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|AIC at CCSU
|12:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Akron at Temple
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt
|6:00 PM
|Video: SECN+ / $espn+
|Albany at Marshall
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Alcorn at Southern Miss
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Austin Peay at Southern Illinois
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bethune Cookman at Memphis
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bowie State at Delaware State
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bryant at UNLV
|3:00 PM
|MW Video
|Bucknell at James Madison
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Butler at Montana
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
|Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Chattanooga at North Alabama
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Colgate at Syracuse
|3:00 PM
|Video: ACCNX / $espn+
|Davidson at VMI
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Drake at North Dakota
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
|East Carolina at Michigan
|11:00 AM
|$Peacock Video
|Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Washington vs. North Dakota State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
|ETSU at Jacksonville State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Gardner Webb at Appalachian State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Incarnate Word at UTEP
|8:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lafayette at Sacred Heart
|12:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|LIU at Ohio
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Maine at FIU
|5:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Marist at Georgetown
|11:30 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Mercer at Ole Miss
|1:00 PM
|Video: SECN+ / $espn+
|Merrimack at Holy Cross
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Miles at Lane
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Monmouth at Florida Atlantic
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|New Hampshire at Stonehill
|12:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Northern Iowa at Iowa State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northwestern State at Louisiana Lafayette
|7:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Prairie View at Texas Southern
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Presbyterian at Murray State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|San Diego at Cal Poly
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|SC State at Charlotte
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|SEMO at Kansas State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern at Alabama State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|St. Thomas (MN) at Stetson
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stephen F. Austin at Troy
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Tarleton at McNeese
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Texas State at Baylor
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|The Citadel at Georgia Southern
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UT Martin at Georgia
|5:00 PM
|Video: SECN+ / $espn+
|Utah Tech at Montana State
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
|Villanova at Lehigh
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Virginia State at Norfolk State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Wagner at Fordham
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Western Carolina at Arkansas
|12:00 PM
|Video: SECN+ / $espn+
|Western Illinois at New Mexico State
|8:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Winston Salem State at NC Central
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
