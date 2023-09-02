 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Game Thread For 9/2/23

Fun! Fun! Fun!

By Patrick L Gerhart and Jon Johnston
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 21 Las Vegas Bowl - Boise State v Washington

Welcome, one and all to the first official college football Saturday of the 2023 season!

It feels like this started a week ago...

Anyway, more games today and still nothing really to write home about.

Personally, I’m looking forward to Texas Tech taking on Wyoming but that’s just me and about 30 other people in that boat.

However, maybe you’re looking forward to Colorado at TCU? We will at least get to see what Deion Sanders has been doing in Boulder. Maybe UMass at Auburn is more up your alley?

How about Buffalo at Wisconsin?

Whatever floats your boat, it’s here on this fine September Saturday in America. Remember to drink responsibly. Please don’t take your team frustrations out on friends and family. Also, don’t tweet at recruits (you folks still need reminding...)

Finally, keep it clean in here. If the Nebrasketball folks can, so can you.

Enjoy!

Some of the more interesting games of the weekend according to lines:

North Carolina favored by 2.5 over South Carolina, OU is 63.5

UTSA favored by 1.5 over Houston, OU is 60

California favored by 6 over North Texas, OU is 54

LSU favored by 2 over Florida State, OU is 56.5

Game Schedule for Saturday, September 2nd

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Saturday, September 2nd
Arkansas State at Oklahoma 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Ball State at Kentucky 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Bowling Green at Liberty 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Colorado at TCU 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Fresno State at Purdue 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Louisiana Tech at SMU 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Northern Illinois at Boston College 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Robert Morris at Air Force 12:00 PM ALT / MW Video
Tennessee vs. Virginia (Nashville) 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Utah State at Iowa 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Dayton at Illinois State 12:00 PM Marquee SN / $espn+ Video
Portland State at Oregon 2:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Boise State at Washington 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Buffalo at Wisconsin 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Ohio State at Indiana 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Rice at Texas 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
South Florida at Western Kentucky 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Tennessee State at Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Towson at Maryland 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
UMass at Auburn 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Wofford at Pitt 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Cal at North Texas 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
SE Louisiana at Mississippi State 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Nevada at USC 5:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Army at Louisiana Monroe 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
New Mexico at Texas A&M 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
UTSA at Houston 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Washington State at Colorado State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Middle Tennessee at Alabama 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
North Carolina vs. South Carolina 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Texas Tech at Wyoming 6:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Toledo at Illinois 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
West Virginia at Penn State 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
South Alabama at Tulane 7:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Sam Houston at BYU 9:15 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Coastal Carolina at UCLA 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Idaho State at San Diego State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
AIC at CCSU 12:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
Akron at Temple 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt 6:00 PM Video: SECN+ / $espn+
Albany at Marshall 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Alcorn at Southern Miss 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Austin Peay at Southern Illinois 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Bethune Cookman at Memphis 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Bowie State at Delaware State 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Bryant at UNLV 3:00 PM MW Video
Bucknell at James Madison 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Butler at Montana 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Chattanooga at North Alabama 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Colgate at Syracuse 3:00 PM Video: ACCNX / $espn+
Davidson at VMI 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Drake at North Dakota 3:00 PM $espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
East Carolina at Michigan 11:00 AM $Peacock Video
Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Washington vs. North Dakota State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
ETSU at Jacksonville State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Gardner Webb at Appalachian State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Incarnate Word at UTEP 8:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lafayette at Sacred Heart 12:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
LIU at Ohio 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Maine at FIU 5:30 PM $espn+ Video
Marist at Georgetown 11:30 AM $espn+ Video
Mercer at Ole Miss 1:00 PM Video: SECN+ / $espn+
Merrimack at Holy Cross 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Miles at Lane 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Monmouth at Florida Atlantic 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
New Hampshire at Stonehill 12:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
Northern Iowa at Iowa State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Northwestern State at Louisiana Lafayette 7:30 PM $espn+ Video
Prairie View at Texas Southern 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Presbyterian at Murray State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
San Diego at Cal Poly 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
SC State at Charlotte 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
SEMO at Kansas State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Southern at Alabama State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
St. Thomas (MN) at Stetson 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stephen F. Austin at Troy 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Tarleton at McNeese 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Texas State at Baylor 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
The Citadel at Georgia Southern 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
UT Martin at Georgia 5:00 PM Video: SECN+ / $espn+
Utah Tech at Montana State 7:00 PM $espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
Villanova at Lehigh 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Virginia State at Norfolk State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Wagner at Fordham 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Western Carolina at Arkansas 12:00 PM Video: SECN+ / $espn+
Western Illinois at New Mexico State 8:00 PM $espn+ Video
Winston Salem State at NC Central 3:00 PM $espn+ Video

