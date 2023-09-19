Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 4

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 19.5 point favorite over Louisiana Tech. Nebraska showed they were capable of scoring over 30 points a game against Northern Illinois, which, honestly, is a pretty good leap in progress.
The under is 47.5. There is no over bet this week, at least on Nebraska.
Other Big Ten Teams In Week 4
- Wisconsin is a 6-point favorite over Purdue. OU is 53.5. This is not much of a spread considering Purdue hasn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2003.
- Maryland is a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan State. The OU is 52.5.
- Illinois is a 14-point favorite over Florida Atlantic. The OU is 45.5.
- Ohio State is favored by 3 points over Notre Dame. The OU is 54.5.
- Penn State is favored by 14.5 over Iowa. The OU is 40.5. Penn State will need to play better than they did against Illinois to beat this spread.
- Minnesota is a 12-point favorite over Northwestern. The OU is 38. Look at how low that is!
- Indiana is a 16-point favorite over Akron. The OU is 46.5.
- There is no line on Michigan - Rutgers.
Other Games
Florida State is a 2.5-point favorite over Clemson. The OU is 55.
Oregon is a 21-point favorite over Colorado. The OU is 71.5.
What do you guys think of the odds on these games?
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
