Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 4

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 19.5 point favorite over Louisiana Tech. Nebraska showed they were capable of scoring over 30 points a game against Northern Illinois, which, honestly, is a pretty good leap in progress.

The under is 47.5. There is no over bet this week, at least on Nebraska.

Other Big Ten Teams In Week 4

Wisconsin is a 6-point favorite over Purdue. OU is 53.5. This is not much of a spread considering Purdue hasn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2003.

Maryland is a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan State. The OU is 52.5.

Illinois is a 14-point favorite over Florida Atlantic. The OU is 45.5.

Ohio State is favored by 3 points over Notre Dame. The OU is 54.5.

Penn State is favored by 14.5 over Iowa. The OU is 40.5. Penn State will need to play better than they did against Illinois to beat this spread.

Minnesota is a 12-point favorite over Northwestern. The OU is 38. Look at how low that is!

Indiana is a 16-point favorite over Akron. The OU is 46.5.

There is no line on Michigan - Rutgers.

Other Games

Florida State is a 2.5-point favorite over Clemson. The OU is 55.

Oregon is a 21-point favorite over Colorado. The OU is 71.5.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

