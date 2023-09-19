2023-24 Nebraska Men’s Big Ten Basketball Schedule Announced

Today the Big Ten announced the conference slate for this upcoming basketball season. As we covered in a previous article, the Huskers have a fairly manageable non conference schedule. Which is nice when you play in a basketball conference as tough as the Big Ten.
So, without further adieu, here is the 2023-24 Nebraska Men’s Basketball Schedule. We have twenty games added on to the schedule that should be entertaining. The Big Red starts the conference slate off on December 6th at Minnesota and bookend it with one final road game against Michigan on March 10th.
Nebraska Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Big Ten Conference Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|Wed., Dec. 6
|at Minnesota
|Minneapolis, Minn. (Williams Arena)
|TBA
|Sun., Dec. 10
|Michigan State
|Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
|TBA
|Wed., Jan. 3
|Indiana
|Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
|TBA
|Sat., Jan. 6
|at Wisconsin
|Madison, Wis. (Kohl Center)
|TBA
|Tues., Jan. 9
|Purdue
|Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
|TBA
|Fri., Jan. 12
|at Iowa
|Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena)
|TBA
|Wed., Jan. 17
|at Rutgers
|Piscataway, N.J. (Jersey Mike’s Arena)
|TBA
|Sat., Jan. 20
|Northwestern
|Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
|TBA
|Tues., Jan. 23
|Ohio State
|Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
|TBA
|Sat., Jan. 27
|at Maryland
|College Park, Md. (XFINITY Center)
|TBA
|Thurs., Feb. 1
|Wisconsin
|Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
|TBA
|Sun., Feb. 4
|at Illinois
|Champaign, Ill. (State Farm Center)
|TBA
|Wed., Feb. 7
|at Northwestern
|Evanston, Ill. (Welsh Ryan Arena)
|TBA
|Sat., Feb. 10
|Michigan
|Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
|TBA
|Sat., Feb. 17
|Penn State
|Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
|TBA
|Wed., Feb. 21
|at Indiana
|Bloomington, Ind. (Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall)
|TBA
|Sun., Feb. 25
|Minnesota
|Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
|TBA
|Thurs., Feb. 29
|at Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)
|TBA
|Sun., March 3
|Rutgers
|Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
|TBA
|Sun., March 10
|at Michigan
|Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)
|TBA
|Wed., March 13-Sun., March 17
|at Big Ten Tournament
|Minneapolis, Minn. (Target Center)
|TBA
The Huskers play Minnesota, Indiana, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Northwestern, Michigan, and Ohio State twice through the season. A home and home each. They thus will play Michigan State, Purdue, Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, and Illinois just once.
The games will be split evenly with ten home games and ten away game. Nebraska will match up against Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, and Rutgers in Lincoln.
For the travel accommodations, Nebraska will need to get them for Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Rutgers, Maryland, Illinois, Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan. The lone road game to Iowa will be the only time the two boarder states will meet this season.
Overall, it’s a fairly manageable schedule. There are rarely any easy wins in the Big Ten lately but the Huskers have a fair mix of winnable home games along with some fairly tough ones. One would rather have to play Purdue in Lincoln than in West Lafayette. Though, our lone game against Michigan will be in Ann Arbor. Another tough place to play.
