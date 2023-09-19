Corn Flakes: Merritt Beason and Harper Murray Named B1G Players of the Week

It was a great weekend for sports for me! Not only did the Huskers win in both football and volleyball, but both of my sons won their football and soccer games and my students won their first football game as well.

Speaking of volleyball, Merritt Beason was named B1G Player of the Week. She totaled up 32 kills in the two big games for the Huskers. Harper Murray was named B1G Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. She wasn’t far behind Beason with 29 kills herself. Both volleyball games this week were fun to watch as always is the case with this young, talented team.

Nebraska

Beason and Murray Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

What should Nebraska football do at quarterback?

Who will Nebraska start at quarterback against Louisiana Tech? We won't know until after kickoff. “I think the biggest thing at quarterback is we’re always going to play the guys

'Game-Changers' Providing Big Boost for No. 2 Nebraska - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

Don't call No. 2 Nebraska's non-starters back-ups, call them game-changers. They've played a big part in the Huskers' 9-0 start to the season.

Nebraska Football: Three things that caught our attention in Nebraska-Northern Illinois, three things to watch this week

Elsewhere

Michigan State has served notice to terminate Mel Tucker as football coach - Spartans Illustrated

Michigan State has served notice of intent to Mel Tucker it will be terminating its employment agreement with Tucker.

Colorado State player, family receive death threats after hit - ESPN

Colorado State's Henry Blackburn and his family have received death threats after his late hit to Colorado star Travis Hunter, AD Joe Parker said.

Ex-NFL safety Sergio Brown missing as his mother is found dead near Chicago in suspected homicide - CBSSports.com

Police have not said whether Brown is a person of interest or suspect

American Sepp Kuss has won Spain's La Vuelta : NPR

American Sepp Kuss has won La Vuelta, a cycling jewel, after getting help from two teammates who have won six Grand Tour titles between them.