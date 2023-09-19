Week 3 Cobs: Eight Turnovers, Missing Pants and a Smoke Machine

It’s that time of week again. Time to fire up the smoke machine and reveal this week’s cob nominations.
September 17, 2023
Oklahoma State
Jaguars came to Stillwater and completely mauled the Cowboys.
BOOM(er) ‼️ https://t.co/Hh78dFaSaL pic.twitter.com/wIzsE7AIU2— South Alabama Football (@SouthAlabamaFB) September 17, 2023
Ouch.
September 17, 2023
Arizona State
Eight turnovers in one game gets you an automatic cob. Here is one of them in Sparky’s 29-0 loss to the Bulldogs.
7th Turnover by Arizona State pic.twitter.com/4AOetM9vve— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 17, 2023
Stanford
The Cardinal gets stung by the Hornets ‘The Farm’. Current Stanford coach Troy Taylor losses to his former team. A loss to Sacramento State means the Cardinal might be leaving the Pac-12 with a whimper.
As called by @JasonRoss1140 on Sacramento State radio: pic.twitter.com/LVzOsxOvN2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2023
Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders
Eye-poking the player who keeps sacking you? Really? Automatic cob.
Shedeur Sanders eye poke?pic.twitter.com/LkjT0eYXb8— BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 17, 2023
Vanderbilt Kicker Jacob Borcila
It’s late in the game and you have a chance to kick a 33-yard field goal to help your team win the ball game. Except you miss and the opposing team marches down the field to kick the game winning 36-yard field goal instead. What a disaster.
September 17, 2023
Georgia Tech Special Teams
This punt fake was awful. Back to the drawing board.
September 17, 2023
Tennessee-Florida Ending
Poor sportsmanship and fist fights breaking out at the Swamp.
September 17, 2023
September 17, 2023
Iowa State-Ohio Refs
The refs somehow called this field goal ‘no good’. What? How?
A controversial, crucial call in the Iowa State-Ohio game.— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2023
This Cyclones field goal in the fourth quarter -- with the score 10-0 Bobcats -- was ruled no good.
Iowa State went on to lose, 10-7. pic.twitter.com/3b3UzutfXO
We have a smoky selection of cob nominations for Week 3 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 3?
-
8%
Oklahoma State
-
6%
Arizona State
-
1%
Stanford
-
63%
Shedeur Sanders
-
0%
Jacob Borcila
-
0%
Georgia Tech Special Teams
-
5%
Tennessee-Florida Endings
-
15%
Iowa State-Ohio Refs
BONUS
Legendary 61-yard game-winning field goal. SEC Record.
September 16, 2023
Wild catch earlier in that game.
September 16, 2023
Truck stick on Bama.
September 16, 2023
Nice grab.
TETAIROA. MCMILLAN. WHAT. A. CATCH. @TMAC96795— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 17, 2023
: Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/EMGwmKPrYX
Which animals are you taking in this fight?
September 16, 2023
Strange ending to the BYU-Arkansas game
September 17, 2023
Nice grab for the winning score.
A ridiculous touchdown catch to give BYU the lead at Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/YdDRM161Vx— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 17, 2023
Pants flew right off!
September 16, 2023
Not college football but the Honduran league gets an honorable mention for this brutal tackle, which lead to a red card ejection.
This tackle in the Honduran league last night has to be seen to be believedpic.twitter.com/kqUnRjyzH6— COPA90 (@Copa90) September 18, 2023
Loading comments...