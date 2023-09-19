Week 3 Cobs: Eight Turnovers, Missing Pants and a Smoke Machine

It’s that time of week again. Time to fire up the smoke machine and reveal this week’s cob nominations.

Oklahoma State

Jaguars came to Stillwater and completely mauled the Cowboys.

Ouch.

Arizona State

Eight turnovers in one game gets you an automatic cob. Here is one of them in Sparky’s 29-0 loss to the Bulldogs.

7th Turnover by Arizona State pic.twitter.com/4AOetM9vve — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 17, 2023

Stanford

The Cardinal gets stung by the Hornets ‘The Farm’. Current Stanford coach Troy Taylor losses to his former team. A loss to Sacramento State means the Cardinal might be leaving the Pac-12 with a whimper.

As called by @JasonRoss1140 on Sacramento State radio: pic.twitter.com/LVzOsxOvN2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2023

Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Eye-poking the player who keeps sacking you? Really? Automatic cob.

Shedeur Sanders eye poke?pic.twitter.com/LkjT0eYXb8 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 17, 2023

Vanderbilt Kicker Jacob Borcila

It’s late in the game and you have a chance to kick a 33-yard field goal to help your team win the ball game. Except you miss and the opposing team marches down the field to kick the game winning 36-yard field goal instead. What a disaster.

Georgia Tech Special Teams

This punt fake was awful. Back to the drawing board.

Tennessee-Florida Ending

Poor sportsmanship and fist fights breaking out at the Swamp.

Iowa State-Ohio Refs

The refs somehow called this field goal ‘no good’. What? How?

A controversial, crucial call in the Iowa State-Ohio game.



This Cyclones field goal in the fourth quarter -- with the score 10-0 Bobcats -- was ruled no good.



Iowa State went on to lose, 10-7. pic.twitter.com/3b3UzutfXO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2023

We have a smoky selection of cob nominations for Week 3 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 3? Oklahoma State

Arizona State

Stanford

Shedeur Sanders

Jacob Borcila

Georgia Tech Special Teams

Tennessee-Florida Endings

Iowa State-Ohio Refs vote view results 8% Oklahoma State (7 votes)

6% Arizona State (5 votes)

1% Stanford (1 vote)

63% Shedeur Sanders (50 votes)

0% Jacob Borcila (0 votes)

0% Georgia Tech Special Teams (0 votes)

5% Tennessee-Florida Endings (4 votes)

15% Iowa State-Ohio Refs (12 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Legendary 61-yard game-winning field goal. SEC Record.

Wild catch earlier in that game.

Truck stick on Bama.

Nice grab.

Which animals are you taking in this fight?

Strange ending to the BYU-Arkansas game

Nice grab for the winning score.

A ridiculous touchdown catch to give BYU the lead at Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/YdDRM161Vx — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 17, 2023

Pants flew right off!

Not college football but the Honduran league gets an honorable mention for this brutal tackle, which lead to a red card ejection.