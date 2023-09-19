 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 3 Cobs: Eight Turnovers, Missing Pants and a Smoke Machine

One of the guys in this picture got a cob nomination this week.

By Nathaniel Perlow
Colorado State v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It’s that time of week again. Time to fire up the smoke machine and reveal this week’s cob nominations.

Oklahoma State

Jaguars came to Stillwater and completely mauled the Cowboys.

Ouch.

Arizona State

Eight turnovers in one game gets you an automatic cob. Here is one of them in Sparky’s 29-0 loss to the Bulldogs.

Stanford

The Cardinal gets stung by the Hornets ‘The Farm’. Current Stanford coach Troy Taylor losses to his former team. A loss to Sacramento State means the Cardinal might be leaving the Pac-12 with a whimper.

Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Eye-poking the player who keeps sacking you? Really? Automatic cob.

Vanderbilt Kicker Jacob Borcila

It’s late in the game and you have a chance to kick a 33-yard field goal to help your team win the ball game. Except you miss and the opposing team marches down the field to kick the game winning 36-yard field goal instead. What a disaster.

Georgia Tech Special Teams

This punt fake was awful. Back to the drawing board.

Tennessee-Florida Ending

Poor sportsmanship and fist fights breaking out at the Swamp.

Iowa State-Ohio Refs

The refs somehow called this field goal ‘no good’. What? How?

We have a smoky selection of cob nominations for Week 3 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 3?

BONUS

Legendary 61-yard game-winning field goal. SEC Record.

Wild catch earlier in that game.

Truck stick on Bama.

Nice grab.

Which animals are you taking in this fight?

Strange ending to the BYU-Arkansas game

Nice grab for the winning score.

Pants flew right off!

Not college football but the Honduran league gets an honorable mention for this brutal tackle, which lead to a red card ejection.

