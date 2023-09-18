ANIBHG: Huskers Lose Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson to Season Ending Injuries

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule announced that Nebraska’s top two running backs suffered season-ending injuries during the Huskers 35-11 victory over Northern Illinois. Early in the game, junior Rahmir Johnson suffered a dislocated shoulder while late in the game, sophomore Gabe Ervin, Jr. suffered a dislocated hip. Ervin missed most of 2021 due to injury and was still hampered last season by the injury.

This moves senior Anthony Grant to the top of the Huskers depth chart at running back. Freshmen Emmitt Johnson and Kwinten Ives now will be counted on to contribute in 2023. Johnson had played in the first three games on kickoff returns, while Ives seemed to be planning to redshirt. Ives was a recruiting find for this staff. Johnson redshirted in 2022 but saw limited action on special teams.

In other injury news, true freshman Dwight Bootle suffered a season ending shoulder injury Saturday, and will qualify for a redshirt.

Many years back, Iowa’s SBN’s “Black Heart, Gold Pants” coined the term “AIRBHG” to describe a seemingly annual tradition of Iowa running backs suffering season-ending injuries: Angry Iowa Running Back Hating God. It’s diminished in recent years, perhaps because Brian Ferentz’s offense doesn’t offer their players enough time on the field to get hurt.

But after this rash of injuries, does Nebraska now have an Angry Nebraska I-Back Hating God (ANIBHG) complex?