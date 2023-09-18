Michigan at Nebraska Football Gets Mid-Afternoon Kickoff Time

After Fox selected Southern Cal at Colorado for a brunch-time kickoff for their Big Eleven AM broadcast, the network then selected the Michigan at Nebraska game for a 2:30 pm central time kickoff. That’s doubly good news for Husker fans since that likely means that Fox will be sending Jason Benetti, their best play-by-play college football announcer, to Lincoln to call the game with Brock Huard and sideline reporter Allison Williams. (That’s a tentative expectation.)

Other Big Ten games on Saturday, September 30: