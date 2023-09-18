 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
ANIBHG Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson Suffer Season-Ending Injuries

Filed under:

Michigan at Nebraska Football Gets Mid-Afternoon Kickoff Time

No Gus Johnson trying to create even more ways to mispronounce Boerkircher this week.

By Husker Mike
/ new
Michigan v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

After Fox selected Southern Cal at Colorado for a brunch-time kickoff for their Big Eleven AM broadcast, the network then selected the Michigan at Nebraska game for a 2:30 pm central time kickoff. That’s doubly good news for Husker fans since that likely means that Fox will be sending Jason Benetti, their best play-by-play college football announcer, to Lincoln to call the game with Brock Huard and sideline reporter Allison Williams. (That’s a tentative expectation.)

Other Big Ten games on Saturday, September 30:

  • Penn State at Northwestern, 11 am CT, Big Ten Network
  • Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, 11 am CT, Big Ten Network
  • Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 pm CT, Big Ten Network
  • Wagner at Rutgers, 2:30 pm CT, Big Ten Network
  • Indiana at Purdue, 2:30 pm CT, Peacock (streaming)
  • Michigan State at Iowa, 6:30 pm CT, NBC

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...