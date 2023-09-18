Huskers in the NFL Week 2

After a nice Husker win our attention turned to the NFL to see how the former Huskers did in their second week of the season. Here is a complete breakdown of how each former Husker did in their Week 2 games.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Jurgens had a bit of a slow start in week one as he transitioned to playing guard for the first time in his life but after some struggles he was phenomenal in run blocking for the Eagles as they gashed Minnesota on the ground. Jurgens still could play with some better pad level in pass protection but we’ll see how that goes throughout the season.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Great job by Jack Stoll to get to the edge and block 2 guys pic.twitter.com/8e4reER7c6 — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) September 15, 2023

According to his stat line, Jack Stoll had little to no impact on this game. But that is why you can’t just look at the stat sheet. Against the Vikings, Stoll dominated in the run game and helped the Eagles rush for 260 yards and secure the victory.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Against the Falcons Toure was only targeted twice, hauling in a 6 yard catch. However it was the other target that got most of the attention as Toure wasn’t able to hold onto a 13 yard completion on 4th down at the end of the game that would have extended the Packers final drive.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

In their loss to the Bills, Ameer was targeted three times on the five routes that he ran. Abdullah was only able to make one catch on those three targets but did get a tackle on an interception thrown by Jimmy Garoppolo.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Sack wiped out due to a penalty on Cam Taylor-Britt



Was the ref even watching!? pic.twitter.com/6JDaNstRKg — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 17, 2023

It was an alright game for Taylor-Britt who finished with five tackles but did get beat on a deep bomb down the middle of the field. Taylor-Britt was also called for illegal contact on a play where Odell Beckham Jr. pulled him down and the official wasn’t even looking at the play.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Collins was quiet in the stat column only finishing with a single tackle in the Texans loss to the Colts. His inability to generate pressure was a big reason the Texans were unable to win this game.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Its a combination of things but wow



SOMEONE HAS TO BLOCK LAVONTE DAVID



Missed blocks by Roschon and Braxton, plus I don't like the play call pic.twitter.com/nEfD7nEoPF — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) September 17, 2023

David may have only finished with two tackles on the game, his fingerprints were all over this dominant Bucs defense. For a middle linebacker who is 33 years old and 12 years in the league to still be playing at this high of a level.

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trey Palmer on facing the Eagles next Sunday:



“To be honest, I can’t name a single player on that defense.”



pic.twitter.com/MYIDi1C5b2 — ミ 彡 (@Bucshitcrazy) September 17, 2023

Against the Bears we saw Palmer play nearly half of the offensive snaps but was only targeted on two plays. Palmer’s only catch was a twenty yard gain that helped set up a first half field goal. But Palmer may have made next week’s game against the Eagles “personal” with some bulleted board material saying he doesn’t know a single Philadelphia Eagles defender’s name.

Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans

Playing only on special teams, Gifford came away from the Titans victory over the Chargers with a single tackle on a fourth quarter punt.

Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams

SEAN MCVAY HAS YOU, RAMS BETTORS!



Brett Maher drills the 38 yard attempt and the Rams cover on a meaningless FG!



LA Rams +7.5 (-102) ✅ #NFL



pic.twitter.com/xOX76YD1Jn — Coolbet Canada (@CoolbetCanada) September 17, 2023

In his second game with the Rams, Maher was perfect connecting on all three field goals and all three extra points.

Nick Gates, Washington Commanders

There are three constants in life. Death, taxes and Nick Gates getting into it with the opposing team. Last week he went after a Cardinals player who hit Sam Howell late and this week it was after his receiver took a big hit. Other than that, Gates had another solid game for the Commanders.

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

After a disappointing opening week game, Randy Gregory bounced back to make an impact in week two. Gregory got his first sack of the season while adding in two more tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.