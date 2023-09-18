Nebraska Football: This Past Weekend Was A Recruiting Bonanza

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program that wants to win. The better you recruit, the better your football team will be. It is a simple correlation that has proved itself true time & again.

Nebraska has made no qualms in its efforts to locate talented recruits. From locating under-the-radar gems with elite athletic traits, to banging it out with the big boys for elite players, we have shown that there is nothing we won’t do to recruit top players. This past weekend was the latest example of that, with us securing visits from two major prospects.

Brandon Baker

This would be Nebraska’s biggest commitment in at least 10 years. Unfortunately, the last recruit that made me feel this way was Tyjon Lindsey and.....yeah. Nonetheless, Brandon is the best offensive lineman in the country for a reason. The kid is a nasty specimen, and provided he enrolls early & familiarizes himself with the S&C program, someone I can see providing immediate help as a true freshman. I am overjoyed & praying for his commitment.

Man it feels good to be back.. — Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) September 15, 2023

Jayshawn Ross

You can never have enough freak athletes on your roster. Jayshawn Ross is a must-get for the 2024 class for this exact reason. Standing at 6’4” 220 with a 4.4 40, you can’t teach the athleticism that Jayshawn possesses. Having Husker commit Keelan Smith as a teammate constantly in his ear certainly helps our chances here. I can see Jayshawn as a JACK in our 3-3-5 defense wreaking havoc in exotic ways. This is another guy I’m hoping jumps in the boat soon.

Let’s hope these two guys make a decision soon in our favor! ¡Vamos, gran rojo!