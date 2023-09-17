Sunday Volleyball Watch Thread

What to Watch Sunday
#5 Stanford at #2 Louisville 10 am CT on ESPN2
#1 Wisconsin at #3 Florida Noon CT on ESPN
#21 Kentucky at #4 Nebraska 6:30 pm CT on BTN/FoxSports
Volleyball Scores Around the Country
Friday
#11 Washington beat #6 Texas 3-1
Georgia beat #10 Georgia Tech 3-1
USC beat #17 Purdue 3-1
#18 Baylor beat #19 Ohio State 3-2
UCF beat Illinois 3-2
Bowling Green beat Michigan 3-2
Princeton beat Rutgers 3-2
Indiana beat Miami (FL) 3-2
Saturday
#14 Creighton beat #9 Minnesota 3-2 (Creighton’s Norah Sis still injured)
#4 Nebraska (8-0)
#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1’’ FR Setter
#5 Bekka Allick 6’4’’ SO MB
#6 Laney Choboy 5’3’’ FR DS
#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6’’ SO DS/L
#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ JR DS/L
#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ JR Setter
#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2‘‘ FR OH
#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2’’ SO OH
#13 Merritt Beason 6’4’’ JR OH
#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5’’ JR OH
#15 Andi Jackson 6’3‘‘ FR MB
#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ JR OH
#27 Harper Murray 6’2’’ FR OH
#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5’’ SO MB
#21 Kentucky (2-5)
#1 Megan Wilson 6’4’’ JR OH
#4 Emma Grome 5’9’’ JR Setter
#6 Eleanor Beavin 5’5’’ JR Libero
#10 Reagan Rutherford 6’0’’ SR OH
#11 Elise Goetzinger 6’4’’ SR MB
#12 Molly Tuozzo 5’7’’ FR DS
#13 Erin Lamb 6’3’’ JR OH
#15 Azhani Tealer 5’10’’ 5th year MB
#17 Brooklyn DeLeye 6’2’’ FR OH
Loading comments...