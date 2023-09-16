Instant Reaction: Nebraska Dominates Northern Illinois 35-11

Matt Rhule gets his first win at Nebraska with a dominating smack down of the Northern Illinois Huskies. 35-11, with the Huskies scoring at TD and 2 point PAT late to make it a little less of an ass-kicking than it really was.

It wasn’t a perfect performance for our beloved Huskers, but it was closer than anything we’ve seen in a while. Nebraska’s offense was sluggish in the first half, but got going in the second, with Heinrich Haarberg making the most of his first start.

Nebraska’s defense made sure the game was never in doubt. The defense held the Huskies to a field goal even when dealing with a turnover deep in their own territory.

And Matt Rhule’s tongue????? I have no idea. But we won. If it takes Matt Rhule licking his tongue like a lizard all night, he damned well better be doing that for the rest of the season.

Stop Nebraska on Nebraska crime.