 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Second Half Game Thread NU and NIU: Heinrich Haarberg vs. Rocky Lombardi

By Nate McHugh
/ new
Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Look who is watching you.

I think at this point 14-3 over Northern Illinois isn’t bad.

Also, this defense is flying around and tackling. This might be my favorite thing about Matt Rhule. His teams come up and hit people.

Right now the defense has held the juggernaut Northern Illinois to 58 total yards of offense in the first half. I have watched enough sports that things sometimes just flip in these types of games.

Offenses can’t do anything in the first half.

Defenses can’t do anything in the second half.

We will see what happens.

Do we have a quarterback controversy? I hope so. We have to have something to talk about this coming week.

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...