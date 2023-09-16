The Second Half Game Thread NU and NIU: Heinrich Haarberg vs. Rocky Lombardi

Look who is watching you.

The #Huskers have decided to put ‘Lil Red to work when opponents kick field goals. pic.twitter.com/lQRqIeJSV3 — Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) September 16, 2023

I think at this point 14-3 over Northern Illinois isn’t bad.

Also, this defense is flying around and tackling. This might be my favorite thing about Matt Rhule. His teams come up and hit people.

Right now the defense has held the juggernaut Northern Illinois to 58 total yards of offense in the first half. I have watched enough sports that things sometimes just flip in these types of games.

Offenses can’t do anything in the first half.

Defenses can’t do anything in the second half.

We will see what happens.

Do we have a quarterback controversy? I hope so. We have to have something to talk about this coming week.