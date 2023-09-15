SBN Reacts: Are Nebraska Fans Happy With The Direction of the Program?

The results of this week’s SBN Reacts Survey are in!

Question: Is Nebraska’s football program moving in the right direction under Matt Rhule?

Answer: yes or no

I am pleasantly shocked by this answer.

It tells us one of two things: Either we misread completely the Nebraska fan base because of all the negativity we perceive OR a huge majority of the Nebraska fanbase is NOT on social media, where that negativity is cultured like bacteria.

Question: What group/area do you feel is most improved on the 2023 Nebraska football team?

Answers:

Running Backs

Offensive line

Pass Rush

Rush Defense

Overall Defense

Special Teams

Nothing - the only thing that matters is wins

I’m not sure this sentence and answer structure is the best, but again, I am surprised at how low the “Nothing” answer is in the survey results.

Question: Has Colorado’s Instant Success Changed the way you view how long it takes to turn around a football program?

Answers:

Colorado’s success is short term and should be ignored

Colorado’s success shows you can turn around a program in a year

Question: Can Nebraska still make a bowl game?

Answers: yes or no

Should I keep asking this question as the season goes on (to a point)?

And then two survey result questions I am adding here because I think they’re hilarious:

