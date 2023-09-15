SBN Reacts: Are Nebraska Fans Happy With The Direction of the Program?

The results of this week’s SBN Reacts Survey are in!
First of all, please do this and sign up!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
Question: Is Nebraska’s football program moving in the right direction under Matt Rhule?
Answer: yes or no
I am pleasantly shocked by this answer.
It tells us one of two things: Either we misread completely the Nebraska fan base because of all the negativity we perceive OR a huge majority of the Nebraska fanbase is NOT on social media, where that negativity is cultured like bacteria.
Question: What group/area do you feel is most improved on the 2023 Nebraska football team?
Answers:
- Running Backs
- Offensive line
- Pass Rush
- Rush Defense
- Overall Defense
- Special Teams
- Nothing - the only thing that matters is wins
I’m not sure this sentence and answer structure is the best, but again, I am surprised at how low the “Nothing” answer is in the survey results.
Question: Has Colorado’s Instant Success Changed the way you view how long it takes to turn around a football program?
Answers:
- Colorado’s success is short term and should be ignored
- Colorado’s success shows you can turn around a program in a year
Question: Can Nebraska still make a bowl game?
Answers: yes or no
Should I keep asking this question as the season goes on (to a point)?
Loading comments...