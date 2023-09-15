 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Schedule - 9/15/23 - 9/16/23

Tune in for the possible carnage

By Patrick L Gerhart
UTSA v Army Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images

Hi folks.

How are things?

Is your week going well?

The family okay?

The weekend is finally here and we are already knee deep into college football. Navy lost a hum dinger on Thursday to a salty Memphis squad in Liberty Stadium. It wasn’t pretty football, but it was entertaining to say the least.

It seems like a lot of football is like that. Not exactly pretty, but still still enjoyable for a weeknight viewing.

That’s why we have MACtion and Sunbelt Funbelt. For those of us who just want to watch some ball and not be put to sleep by constant punting...

I digress...

On Friday we have the Golden Knights of Army taking their new non option offense to the great state of Texas where they will take on the scrappy Roadrunners of UTSA. Again, it may not be the best but it should be at least entertaining.

As for Saturday, well it’s also still football. There are no real games that stand at least at this point. Though, history does show that college football can surprise you. I have gone into many a weekend wondering if any of the matchups would be even worth watching and the next thing you know you have five top 25 upsets and a Blood Week (thank you Shutdown Fullcast) on your hands.

So, go ahead. Watch an undefeated Mississippi State possibly take down LSU. Or, maybe the Utes of Utah will get bitten by FCS and Big Sky power Weber State?

So, it’s always worth tuning in and finding out what might break out.

Enjoy!

Friday & Saturday Football Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Friday, September 15th
Army at UTSA 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Virginia at Maryland 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Utah State at Air Force 7:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Saturday, September 16th
Florida State at Boston College 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Iowa State at Ohio 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Kansas State at Missouri 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Liberty at Buffalo 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Louisville at Indiana 11:00 AM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
LSU at Mississippi State 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
North Dakota at Boise State 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Penn State at Illinois 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Wake Forest at Old Dominion 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Campbell at Monmouth 12:00 PM SNY / $Flo Video
DII: Shaw at Bowie State 12:00 PM GrioTV / Plex Video
VMI at NC State 1:00 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Weber State at Utah 1:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
DII: Morehouse at Albany State 2:00 PM CNBC / Peacock Video
Alabama at South Florida 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
FIU at UConn 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Minnesota at North Carolina 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Northwestern at Duke 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Oklahoma at Tulsa 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
San Diego State at Oregon State 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
South Carolina at Georgia 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Virginia Tech at Rutgers 2:30 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Western Michigan at Iowa 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Idaho at Cal 3:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Louisiana Monroe at Texas A&M 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Tulane at Southern Miss 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Western Kentucky at Ohio State 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
NC Central at UCLA 4:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
James Madison at Troy 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Northern Illinois at Nebraska 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Tennessee at Florida 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106
Vanderbilt at UNLV 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Akron at Kentucky 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Bowling Green at Michigan 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
BYU at Arkansas 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Georgia Tech at Ole Miss 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Pitt at West Virginia 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Syracuse at Purdue 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Florida Atlantic at Clemson 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Hawaii at Oregon 7:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Sacramento State at Stanford 7:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
TCU at Houston 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Wyoming at Texas 7:00 PM Longhorn Network / ESPN Video
Colorado State at Colorado 9:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Fresno State at Arizona State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Kansas at Nevada 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
UTEP at Arizona 10:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Alabama A&M at Southern 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Brown at Bryant 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
CCSU at Kent State 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Central Arkansas at North Dakota State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
Central Michigan at Notre Dame 1:30 PM $Peacock Video
Columbia at Lafayette 11:30 AM $espn+ Video / LSN (cable)
Cornell at Lehigh 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Dartmouth at New Hampshire 5:00 PM $Flo Video
Davidson at Marist 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Delaware State at Richmond 2:30 PM $Flo Video
Drake at South Dakota State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
Duquesne at Coastal Carolina 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
East Carolina at Appalachian State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
ETSU at Austin Peay 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Ferris State at Montana 7:00 PM $espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
Florida Memorial at Grambling 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Furman at Kennesaw State 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Gardner Webb at Tennessee State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Georgia State at Charlotte 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Hampton at Howard 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Holy Cross at Yale 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Houston Christian at UT Martin 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Illinois State at Eastern Illinois 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Indiana State at Ball State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Jackson State at Texas State 7:30 PM $espn+ Video
Lamar at South Dakota 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / Midco2 (cable)
Lincoln (CA) at Cal Poly 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lindenwood at Western Illinois 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
LIU at Baylor 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Louisiana Lafayette at UAB 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
McNeese at Alcorn 6:00 PM Alcorn Video
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Miles at UAPB 4:00 PM UAPB Video
Murray State at Middle Tennessee 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
MVSU at Delta State 6:00 PM $Flo Video
New Mexico State at New Mexico 7:00 PM MW Video / KOAT (cable)
Norfolk State vs. Temple 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
North Alabama at Tennessee Tech 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
North American at Portland State 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
North Carolina A&T at Elon 2:00 PM $Flo Video / WMYV (cable)
North Texas at Louisiana Tech 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Northern Colorado at Washington State 4:00 PM $Peacock Video
Northern Iowa at Idaho State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Penn at Colgate 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Prairie View at SMU 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Presbyterian at Wofford 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Princeton at San Diego 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Rhode Island at Maine 2:30 PM $Flo Video
Robert Morris at Youngstown State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Samford at Auburn 6:00 PM SECN+ Video / $espn+ Video
San Jose State at Toledo 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
SE Louisiana at Eastern Washington 3:00 PM $espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
SFA at Northwestern State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
South Alabama at Oklahoma State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Southern Illinois at SEMO 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Southern Utah at UC Davis 9:00 PM $espn+ Video / My58 (cable)
St. Francis (PA) at Delaware 5:00 PM $Flo Video
St. Thomas MN at Harvard 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stetson at Montana State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
Stonehill at Georgetown 11:30 AM $espn+ Video
Stony Brook at Arkansas State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Tarleton State at Texas Tech 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Taylor at Dayton 12:00 PM Facebook Video
Texas Southern at Rice 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
The Citadel at Chattanooga 5:00 PM $espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
Towson at Morgan State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
UMass at Eastern Michigan 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Utah Tech at Northern Arizona 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Villanova at UCF 5:30 PM $espn+ Video
Virginia Lynchburg at Merrimack 5:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
Wabash College at Butler 5:00 PM $Flo Video
Wagner at Sacred Heart 12:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
Washington at Michigan State 4:00 PM $Peacock Video
WCU at Eastern Kentucky 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
West Florida at Florida A&M 5:00 PM HBCU Go Video
William & Mary at CSU 3:00 PM $espn+ Video

