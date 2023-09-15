College Football Schedule - 9/15/23 - 9/16/23

Hi folks.

How are things?

Is your week going well?

The family okay?

The weekend is finally here and we are already knee deep into college football. Navy lost a hum dinger on Thursday to a salty Memphis squad in Liberty Stadium. It wasn’t pretty football, but it was entertaining to say the least.

It seems like a lot of football is like that. Not exactly pretty, but still still enjoyable for a weeknight viewing.

That’s why we have MACtion and Sunbelt Funbelt. For those of us who just want to watch some ball and not be put to sleep by constant punting...

I digress...

On Friday we have the Golden Knights of Army taking their new non option offense to the great state of Texas where they will take on the scrappy Roadrunners of UTSA. Again, it may not be the best but it should be at least entertaining.

As for Saturday, well it’s also still football. There are no real games that stand at least at this point. Though, history does show that college football can surprise you. I have gone into many a weekend wondering if any of the matchups would be even worth watching and the next thing you know you have five top 25 upsets and a Blood Week (thank you Shutdown Fullcast) on your hands.

So, go ahead. Watch an undefeated Mississippi State possibly take down LSU. Or, maybe the Utes of Utah will get bitten by FCS and Big Sky power Weber State?

So, it’s always worth tuning in and finding out what might break out.

Enjoy!