College Football Schedule - 9/15/23 - 9/16/23

Hi folks.
How are things?
Is your week going well?
The family okay?
The weekend is finally here and we are already knee deep into college football. Navy lost a hum dinger on Thursday to a salty Memphis squad in Liberty Stadium. It wasn’t pretty football, but it was entertaining to say the least.
It seems like a lot of football is like that. Not exactly pretty, but still still enjoyable for a weeknight viewing.
That’s why we have MACtion and Sunbelt Funbelt. For those of us who just want to watch some ball and not be put to sleep by constant punting...
I digress...
On Friday we have the Golden Knights of Army taking their new non option offense to the great state of Texas where they will take on the scrappy Roadrunners of UTSA. Again, it may not be the best but it should be at least entertaining.
As for Saturday, well it’s also still football. There are no real games that stand at least at this point. Though, history does show that college football can surprise you. I have gone into many a weekend wondering if any of the matchups would be even worth watching and the next thing you know you have five top 25 upsets and a Blood Week (thank you Shutdown Fullcast) on your hands.
So, go ahead. Watch an undefeated Mississippi State possibly take down LSU. Or, maybe the Utes of Utah will get bitten by FCS and Big Sky power Weber State?
So, it’s always worth tuning in and finding out what might break out.
Enjoy!
Friday & Saturday Football Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Friday, September 15th
|Army at UTSA
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Virginia at Maryland
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Utah State at Air Force
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Saturday, September 16th
|Florida State at Boston College
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Georgia Southern at Wisconsin
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Iowa State at Ohio
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Kansas State at Missouri
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Liberty at Buffalo
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Louisville at Indiana
|11:00 AM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|LSU at Mississippi State
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|North Dakota at Boise State
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Penn State at Illinois
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Wake Forest at Old Dominion
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Campbell at Monmouth
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $Flo Video
|DII: Shaw at Bowie State
|12:00 PM
|GrioTV / Plex Video
|VMI at NC State
|1:00 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Weber State at Utah
|1:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|DII: Morehouse at Albany State
|2:00 PM
|CNBC / Peacock Video
|Alabama at South Florida
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|FIU at UConn
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Minnesota at North Carolina
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Northwestern at Duke
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Oklahoma at Tulsa
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|San Diego State at Oregon State
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|South Carolina at Georgia
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Virginia Tech at Rutgers
|2:30 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Western Michigan at Iowa
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Idaho at Cal
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Louisiana Monroe at Texas A&M
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Tulane at Southern Miss
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Western Kentucky at Ohio State
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|NC Central at UCLA
|4:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|James Madison at Troy
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Northern Illinois at Nebraska
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Tennessee at Florida
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Vanderbilt at UNLV
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Akron at Kentucky
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Bowling Green at Michigan
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|BYU at Arkansas
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Georgia Tech at Ole Miss
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Pitt at West Virginia
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Syracuse at Purdue
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Florida Atlantic at Clemson
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Hawaii at Oregon
|7:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Sacramento State at Stanford
|7:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|TCU at Houston
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Wyoming at Texas
|7:00 PM
|Longhorn Network / ESPN Video
|Colorado State at Colorado
|9:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Fresno State at Arizona State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Kansas at Nevada
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|UTEP at Arizona
|10:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|Alabama A&M at Southern
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Brown at Bryant
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|CCSU at Kent State
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Central Arkansas at North Dakota State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
|Central Michigan at Notre Dame
|1:30 PM
|$Peacock Video
|Columbia at Lafayette
|11:30 AM
|$espn+ Video / LSN (cable)
|Cornell at Lehigh
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Dartmouth at New Hampshire
|5:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Davidson at Marist
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Delaware State at Richmond
|2:30 PM
|$Flo Video
|Drake at South Dakota State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
|Duquesne at Coastal Carolina
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|East Carolina at Appalachian State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|ETSU at Austin Peay
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Ferris State at Montana
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
|Florida Memorial at Grambling
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Furman at Kennesaw State
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Gardner Webb at Tennessee State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Georgia State at Charlotte
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Hampton at Howard
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Holy Cross at Yale
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Houston Christian at UT Martin
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Illinois State at Eastern Illinois
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Indiana State at Ball State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Jackson State at Texas State
|7:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lamar at South Dakota
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco2 (cable)
|Lincoln (CA) at Cal Poly
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lindenwood at Western Illinois
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|LIU at Baylor
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Louisiana Lafayette at UAB
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|McNeese at Alcorn
|6:00 PM
|Alcorn Video
|Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Miles at UAPB
|4:00 PM
|UAPB Video
|Murray State at Middle Tennessee
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|MVSU at Delta State
|6:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|New Mexico State at New Mexico
|7:00 PM
|MW Video / KOAT (cable)
|Norfolk State vs. Temple
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Alabama at Tennessee Tech
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North American at Portland State
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Carolina A&T at Elon
|2:00 PM
|$Flo Video / WMYV (cable)
|North Texas at Louisiana Tech
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northern Colorado at Washington State
|4:00 PM
|$Peacock Video
|Northern Iowa at Idaho State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Penn at Colgate
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Prairie View at SMU
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Presbyterian at Wofford
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Princeton at San Diego
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Rhode Island at Maine
|2:30 PM
|$Flo Video
|Robert Morris at Youngstown State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Samford at Auburn
|6:00 PM
|SECN+ Video / $espn+ Video
|San Jose State at Toledo
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|SE Louisiana at Eastern Washington
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
|SFA at Northwestern State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|South Alabama at Oklahoma State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern Illinois at SEMO
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern Utah at UC Davis
|9:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / My58 (cable)
|St. Francis (PA) at Delaware
|5:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|St. Thomas MN at Harvard
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stetson at Montana State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
|Stonehill at Georgetown
|11:30 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Stony Brook at Arkansas State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Tarleton State at Texas Tech
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Taylor at Dayton
|12:00 PM
|Facebook Video
|Texas Southern at Rice
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|The Citadel at Chattanooga
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
|Towson at Morgan State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UMass at Eastern Michigan
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Utah Tech at Northern Arizona
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Villanova at UCF
|5:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Virginia Lynchburg at Merrimack
|5:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Wabash College at Butler
|5:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Wagner at Sacred Heart
|12:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Washington at Michigan State
|4:00 PM
|$Peacock Video
|WCU at Eastern Kentucky
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|West Florida at Florida A&M
|5:00 PM
|HBCU Go Video
|William & Mary at CSU
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
