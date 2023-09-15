Five Heart Podcast 344: Nebraska To Taste Home Cooking and Victory Against Northern Illinois

This time around on the Five Heart Podcast, Jon and I help put the Colorado game behind you. I’ll tell you what I tell my twins when they are freaking out and crying:

DEEP BREATHS! IT WILL BE OKAY!

And it will.

Someday.

Look, we can’t do anything about the past. We can only choose one path of the few options we have in front of us. We either continue to suck it up, take the lumps, and celebrate extra hard when Nebraska returns.

OR

We can throw in the towel, cut our losses, and go root for another team. Plenty of 2-0 teams out there.

I’ll paraphrase the Bible and the Book of Joshua, where instead of saying “serve the Lord” I’ll say “as for me and my house, we will cheer for the Huskers.” It doesn’t roll of the tongue as well, but I’m not a Husker fan for our amazing cheers. I’ll be along for the ride.

And this week, the ride takes us to Lincoln for Nebraska’s home opener, Matt Rhule’s Memorial Stadium debut, and if I have my way, a win over Northern Illinois.

On the show this week we will talk about the Huskies, the overall feeling of the fanbase right now, and I’ll try to have a fun video in the mix as well.

Chatterfields...be ready.

●▬▬▬▬▬▬ Support This Channel! ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●

✅ T-Shirts!: https://cobbycorn.com/collections/t-s...

✅ Hoodies!: https://cobbycorn.com/collections/hoo...

●▬▬▬▬▬▬ Jon’s Books ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●

Been Dead, Never Been To Europe - Memoir About My Death And Recovery - https://amzn.to/3CgnmJP

Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor - https://amzn.to/3MkIy6i

CornNation and Cobbycorn.com are reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.