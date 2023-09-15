Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Northern Illinois

We only had to wait until the third game of the season to finally get a home game.

That beautiful home game is going to have the Husker faithful marching merrily out of Memorial when it ends in a big win.

Here are the five reasons why:

#1 DEFENSE

The Huskers are the #8 rushing defense in the country, allowing just 1.95 yards a rush. While this Northern Illinois squad does not run the ball as much as they pass, they are going to want to get a running game established. They are going to find this difficult with the stout Husker defense.

#2 DEFENSE

Nebraska’s defense registered eight sacks against that team to the west, I forgot their name. That is more than any Nebraska defense has had dating all the way back to Suh and crew in the 2009 Big 12 Championship game against Texas where they got 9.

Three of the B1G sack leaders are from Nebraska, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, and Cameron Lenhardt. The Huskers also lead the nation in sacks with 11. Rocky Lombardi is going to have a tough night of scrambling and is going to take some big hits.

Luke Reimer has the initial pressure on the blitz to keep Sanders in the pocket then Riley Van Poppel scrapes over the top and squeezes through the line to finish the play. Half-sack for each. pic.twitter.com/22gs94M331 — Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) September 9, 2023

#3 DEFENSE

For most of the game last Saturday Quinton Newsome had a pretty good handle on Travis Hunter. Hunter was only able to bring in 3 catches which is significantly less than the 11 he had the previous week. Newsome also broke up a pass to Hunter in the endzone.

@_6ixxgod

Quinton Newsome with the play!

What a signing he has been! #Huskers pic.twitter.com/zoCE4Yf3JZ — What does the film say? (@Huskers_film) September 12, 2023

With the pressure felt up front expect Newsome, Malcolm Hartzog, and the rest of the secondary to have the Northern Illinois receivers on lock.

#4 DEFENSIVE TAKEAWAYS

If there was one more thing that I would’ve asked out of this defense last week is would have been for some defensive take aways. This week it’s going to happen, we’ll see a pick six and maybe even a scoop and score.

#5 KICKOFF RETURNS

This is the week we see it.

A kickoff return for a touchdown.

Rahmir Johnson and Billy Kemp IV are ready to go. They are going to make their presence known.

Don’t worry by tomorrow night you’ll be saying “cheers” to a Husker win.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is an 11 point favorite over Northern Illinois.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.