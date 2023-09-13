Wednesday Flakes Brings You Volleyball, Football, & A Tough Ol’ Ball Coach!

Mankilling Mastodons

Will boffo Nebraska stadium event lead to better volleyball TV coverage? | Volleyballmag.com

The enormity of the world-record-setting crowd that gathered in Lincoln, Nebraska, two weeks cannot be understated: Ninety-two-thousand-and-three fans paid to watch women’s college volleyball in a football stadium!

Nebraska knocks off Stanford in four sets

It was the Huskers’ first win over Stanford since 2008.

Former Nebraska football quarterback proves he may not be the answer

With Jeff Sims struggling badly, some have lamented the Nebraska football team losing Casey Thompson, but he’s had some struggles recently as well.

Should Nebraska sit Jeff Sims? Five questions for the Huskers entering Week 3 - The Athletic The Huskers haven’t opened at Memorial Stadium after consecutive losses since 1944.

Hoiberg encouraged how this Husker hoops squad is coming together

Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg likes the look of his roster as seasn nears.

Other News From The Sporting World

Incident at Oklahoma shows college football still has an Art Briles problem - The Washington Post

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s initial response spoke volumes after he faced criticism for appearing with his father-in-law, Art Briles, on the field.

DI Board statement regarding transfer waivers - NCAA.org

"The NCAA is aware of violent – and possibly criminal – threats recently directed at committee members involved in regulatory decisions. The national office is coordinating

Biogenesis of America, Tony Bosch and PEDs fallout 10 years later

The largest performance-enhancing drugs operation in U.S. sports history fell apart 10 years ago. Biogenesis of America outed some of the nation's biggest superstars as PED users; still others have not been publicly tied into the scandal -- until now.

New NFLPA executive director calls for all grass fields - NBC Sports

Will owners spend the money for the surface the players prefer?

Iowa football: NCAA denies appeal of Noah Shannon's suspension

Noah Shannon hasn't been charged in the gambling investigation but reportedly made at least one wager on an event involving a Hawkeyes team in another sport.

GM Mike Rizzo agrees to contract extension with Nationals - The Washington Post

Rizzo built the Nationals into perennial contenders, looked on as they won a World Series title in 2019 and shepherded Washington into a franchise reboot.

76-year-old coach sidelined by football injury | Select | norfolkdailynews.com

NIOBRARA — In true form, Bill Mimick kept coaching.

Yellow Journalism

Baroness: “Music can take our hurts and allow us to… | Kerrang!

Sixth album Stone marks the beginning of a bold new era for prog-metal aristocrats Baroness. As frontman John Dyer Baizley explains, leaving behind the…

End of an era: Longtime publisher of The Reader ready to close b - RIVER COUNTRY - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

The Reader closed its doors after three decades.

The Stoics were right – emotional control is good for the soul | Psyche Ideas

Both neuroscience and psychotherapy agree that you can change your mental framework as the Stoic Marcus Aurelius described

Banks Load Up on $1.2 Trillion in Risky ‘Hot’ Deposits - WSJ

Brokered deposits rose 86% from a year earlier, and regulators are growing concerned

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment