Nebraska vs Stanford Volleyball Watch Thread

#4 University of Nebraska (7-0) vs #5 Stanford (6-1)

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 8:00 pm (CT)

Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, CA

Video: ESPN

Week four of the season and we will finally get to see just how well this Husker team, brimming with talent, performs against a top team. Coach Cook says the schedule was designed to build, well, the foundation is in, let’s see how high they can go.

#4 Nebraska (7-0)

#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1’’ FR Setter

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4’’ SO MB

#6 Laney Choboy 5’3’’ FR DS

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6’’ SO DS/L

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ JR DS/L

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ JR Setter

#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2‘‘ FR OH

#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2’’ SO OH

#13 Merritt Beason 6’4’’ JR OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5’’ JR OH

#15 Andi Jackson 6’3‘‘ FR MB

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ JR OH

#27 Harper Murray 6’2’’ FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5’’ SO MB

#5 Stanford (6-1)

#2 Kami Miner 6’0’’ JR Setter

#9 Elena Oglivie 5’10’’ SR Libero

#10 Kendall Kipp 6’5’’ 5th year Opposite

#13 Elia Rubin 6’1’’ SO OH

#14 McKenna Vicini 6’2’’ SR MB

#17 Sami Francis 6’6’’ JR MB

#22 Caitie Baird 6’3’’ SR OH