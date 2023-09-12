Nebraska vs Stanford Volleyball Watch Thread

#4 University of Nebraska (7-0) vs #5 Stanford (6-1)
When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 8:00 pm (CT)
Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, CA
Video: ESPN
Radio: Husker Radio Network
Live stats
Week four of the season and we will finally get to see just how well this Husker team, brimming with talent, performs against a top team. Coach Cook says the schedule was designed to build, well, the foundation is in, let’s see how high they can go.
#4 Nebraska (7-0)
#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1’’ FR Setter
#5 Bekka Allick 6’4’’ SO MB
#6 Laney Choboy 5’3’’ FR DS
#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6’’ SO DS/L
#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ JR DS/L
#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ JR Setter
#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2‘‘ FR OH
#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2’’ SO OH
#13 Merritt Beason 6’4’’ JR OH
#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5’’ JR OH
#15 Andi Jackson 6’3‘‘ FR MB
#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ JR OH
#27 Harper Murray 6’2’’ FR OH
#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5’’ SO MB
#5 Stanford (6-1)
#2 Kami Miner 6’0’’ JR Setter
#9 Elena Oglivie 5’10’’ SR Libero
#10 Kendall Kipp 6’5’’ 5th year Opposite
#13 Elia Rubin 6’1’’ SO OH
#14 McKenna Vicini 6’2’’ SR MB
#17 Sami Francis 6’6’’ JR MB
#22 Caitie Baird 6’3’’ SR OH
