Corn Flakes: A Top Ten Volleyball Match Up

Tonight is going to be a great night for volleyball! We’ve got a top ten match up with the #4 Huskers taking on #5 Stanford.

This will be Nebraska’s toughest test to date. Stanford beat three ranked opponents, Texas, Ohio State, Minnesota, within a weeks time. They’ve got a lot of experience and it will be fun to see how our young and talented Husker team does against them.

Nebraska

Ticket Info for Opening Night and NU-Oregon St. - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Huskers and Cardinal to Face off in Top-Five Clash - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

Nebraska will take another step up in competition this week as the No. 4 Huskers head west to face No. 5 Stanford Tuesday night.

'Jeff's our quarterback': Matt Rhule stands by Sims after mishaps in Colorado

Jeff Sims is dealing with an ankle injury, which he suffered in Nebraska's 36-14 loss against Colorado on Saturday.

Retracing the history of Nebraska football

Memorial Stadium was not the original home of Nebraska football.

Last in the FBS in turnovers after two weeks, Rhule keeping panic out of it as Huskers look to fix issues

Husker football coach Matt Rhule discusses the turnover problem, which has Nebraska last nationally in those stats.

Nebraska's Merritt Beason seeing adjustment pay off for

Merritt Beason has made a "tweak" to her game, and the payoff has been big. Is it enough to help the Huskers end a five-match skid to Stanford?

Nebraska volleyball stays at No. 4 after wins over Creighton, Long Beach State

The Huskers, who defeated No. 16 Creighton and Long Beach State last week, remain in fourth for the third consecutive week.

Elsewhere

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker denies sexual harassment allegations, calls intimate conversation ‘mutual’ - The Athletic

Suspended Michigan State coach Mel Tucker defended his conversation with Brenda Tracy in the face of sexual harassment allegations.

Court rules in favor of Oregon State, Washington State, grants temporary restraining order against Pac-12 - CBSSports.com

The two schools previously filed a complaint against the Pac-12 and commissioner George Kliavkoff

Jets' Aaron Rodgers ruled out vs. Bills with ankle injury suffered on first drive of New York debut - CBSSports.com

The team announced that Rodgers' X-rays were negative

LeBron reportedly wants to play in Paris Olympics, is recruiting other stars - NBC Sports

LeBron has won two Olympic gold medals but wants a third

Revenue-sharing with major college football players seems 'inevitable.' How could it be done? | AP News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh created headlines when he went out of his way to encourage sharing with football players the billions of dollars conferences and schools make from selling the rights to their games to television networks.