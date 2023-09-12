Week 2 Cobs: Thunderstorms, Loud Music and a Good Dog

Another week of college football has come and gone. Let’s do a crazy backflip into this week’s cob nominations!

Clemson’s First Quarter Offense

Why are these mistakes happening against Charleston Southern?

Miami Special Teams

Canes get a cob for this muffed punt.

And for whatever was happening here.

Notre Dame Staff

Definitely dropped the ball here with poor organization and logistics during the rain delay.

Molly McGrath says that Notre Dame "Didn't have enough food for the extended break. So staff went to stadium concessions and got players hot dogs and brats." pic.twitter.com/WDaM1J0dcf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023

Baylor-Utah Refs

Terrible missed call at the end of the game to give the Utes a close win over the Bears.

#12 Utah hangs on to beat Baylor 20-13 in Waco!



On the game's final play, Utah's Miles Battle appeared to be, well, battling with Baylor WR Ketron Jackson, Jr. Officials, however, made no call either way, and the game concluded. pic.twitter.com/lG3Yu28EIl — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 9, 2023

Central Florida Wide Receiver Javon Baker

A complete gift turns a touchdown into an interception.

ESPN Announcer Pete Sousa

What would you even this about saying something like this on a live broadcast?

"There is Ray Davis. 51 yards on that drive alone. Running and receiving. He's a guy, transferring over from Vanderbilt. 9 months ago when he jumped in the portal, everybody wanted him. 11 years ago, as a foster kid, really nobody wanted him."pic.twitter.com/lb5H6lIyPB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023

DISCLAIMER: I’m not giving Jeff Sims an official cob nomination because then this week’s poll wouldn’t even be close. I want to keep things interesting. Shout out to Gus Johnson for calling out Jeff Sims before his interception late in the 2nd quarter.

"I don't know, Matt Rhule may have to find somebody else to play quarterback for (Nebraska), because [Jeff] Sims is costing his team games."- Gus Johnson, seconds before Jeff Sims throws an interception ️ pic.twitter.com/qOv5WXM4cy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023

We have a stormy selection of cob nominations for Week 2 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 2? Clemson’s First Quarter Offense

Miami Special Teams

Baylor-Utah Refs

Javon Baker

Pete Sousa vote view results 21% Clemson’s First Quarter Offense (10 votes)

8% Miami Special Teams (4 votes)

12% Baylor-Utah Refs (6 votes)

4% Javon Baker (2 votes)

53% Pete Sousa (25 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

PAC-2 BABY! OR 2-PAC?

You’re doing that against the wrong opponent.

LANGUAGE!

What an epic broken play!

Big Sky Magic!

Another great grab!

2Q 9:30 | Grabbed that one from the top shelf



Chris Lewis rises up with the one-handed grab for a Troy first down‼️



: 14

⚔️: 0#RiseToBuild | #OneTROY⚔️ pic.twitter.com/pnRKwvMuxp — Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) September 9, 2023

Long TD pass.

99 YARD TD FOR MIAMI OHIO pic.twitter.com/SusjnNw9HD — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 10, 2023

Such a good boy!

What are you doing Aubie?

Aubie has got into the brownies in Berkeley pic.twitter.com/eL6R3VBbX0 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 10, 2023

Can’t stop the music!

Crazy bounce. Crazy interception.

Completely obliterated.

It’s been a long day.

I mean… I get it kid pic.twitter.com/bT0VzwF6RQ — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 9, 2023

No context needed.