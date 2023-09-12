 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 2 Cobs: Thunderstorms, Loud Music and a Good Dog

By Nathaniel Perlow
Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Another week of college football has come and gone. Let’s do a crazy backflip into this week’s cob nominations!

Clemson’s First Quarter Offense

Why are these mistakes happening against Charleston Southern?

Miami Special Teams

Canes get a cob for this muffed punt.

And for whatever was happening here.

Notre Dame Staff

Definitely dropped the ball here with poor organization and logistics during the rain delay.

Baylor-Utah Refs

Terrible missed call at the end of the game to give the Utes a close win over the Bears.

Central Florida Wide Receiver Javon Baker

A complete gift turns a touchdown into an interception.

ESPN Announcer Pete Sousa

What would you even this about saying something like this on a live broadcast?

DISCLAIMER: I’m not giving Jeff Sims an official cob nomination because then this week’s poll wouldn’t even be close. I want to keep things interesting. Shout out to Gus Johnson for calling out Jeff Sims before his interception late in the 2nd quarter.

We have a stormy selection of cob nominations for Week 2 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

BONUS

PAC-2 BABY! OR 2-PAC?

You’re doing that against the wrong opponent.

LANGUAGE!

What an epic broken play!

Big Sky Magic!

Another great grab!

Long TD pass.

Such a good boy!

What are you doing Aubie?

Can’t stop the music!

Crazy bounce. Crazy interception.

Completely obliterated.

It’s been a long day.

No context needed.

