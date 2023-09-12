Week 2 Cobs: Thunderstorms, Loud Music and a Good Dog

Another week of college football has come and gone. Let’s do a crazy backflip into this week’s cob nominations!
September 10, 2023
Clemson’s First Quarter Offense
Why are these mistakes happening against Charleston Southern?
September 9, 2023
September 9, 2023
Miami Special Teams
Canes get a cob for this muffed punt.
September 9, 2023
And for whatever was happening here.
September 9, 2023
Notre Dame Staff
Definitely dropped the ball here with poor organization and logistics during the rain delay.
Molly McGrath says that Notre Dame "Didn't have enough food for the extended break. So staff went to stadium concessions and got players hot dogs and brats." pic.twitter.com/WDaM1J0dcf— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023
Baylor-Utah Refs
Terrible missed call at the end of the game to give the Utes a close win over the Bears.
#12 Utah hangs on to beat Baylor 20-13 in Waco!— The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 9, 2023
On the game's final play, Utah's Miles Battle appeared to be, well, battling with Baylor WR Ketron Jackson, Jr. Officials, however, made no call either way, and the game concluded. pic.twitter.com/lG3Yu28EIl
Central Florida Wide Receiver Javon Baker
A complete gift turns a touchdown into an interception.
BIG PLAY from Jaylen Clark— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 10, 2023
@CFBONFOX #Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/12g0urgj3M
ESPN Announcer Pete Sousa
What would you even this about saying something like this on a live broadcast?
"There is Ray Davis. 51 yards on that drive alone. Running and receiving. He's a guy, transferring over from Vanderbilt. 9 months ago when he jumped in the portal, everybody wanted him. 11 years ago, as a foster kid, really nobody wanted him."pic.twitter.com/lb5H6lIyPB— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023
DISCLAIMER: I’m not giving Jeff Sims an official cob nomination because then this week’s poll wouldn’t even be close. I want to keep things interesting. Shout out to Gus Johnson for calling out Jeff Sims before his interception late in the 2nd quarter.
"I don't know, Matt Rhule may have to find somebody else to play quarterback for (Nebraska), because [Jeff] Sims is costing his team games."- Gus Johnson, seconds before Jeff Sims throws an interception ️ pic.twitter.com/qOv5WXM4cy— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023
We have a stormy selection of cob nominations for Week 2 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
BONUS
PAC-2 BABY! OR 2-PAC?
September 10, 2023
You’re doing that against the wrong opponent.
September 10, 2023
LANGUAGE!
September 10, 2023
What an epic broken play!
Everyone in the world needs to see this big man touchdown @CMUMavsFootball @SickosCommittee @RedditCFB @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/PQj6HRgbSE— kool aid (@gorgeadmirer) September 9, 2023
Big Sky Magic!
ONE HANDED GRAB #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/FqDNUpM7Ub— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) September 10, 2023
Another great grab!
2Q 9:30 | Grabbed that one from the top shelf— Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) September 9, 2023
Chris Lewis rises up with the one-handed grab for a Troy first down‼️
: 14
⚔️: 0#RiseToBuild | #OneTROY⚔️ pic.twitter.com/pnRKwvMuxp
Long TD pass.
99 YARD TD FOR MIAMI OHIO pic.twitter.com/SusjnNw9HD— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 10, 2023
Such a good boy!
September 9, 2023
What are you doing Aubie?
Aubie has got into the brownies in Berkeley pic.twitter.com/eL6R3VBbX0— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 10, 2023
Can’t stop the music!
September 10, 2023
Crazy bounce. Crazy interception.
September 9, 2023
Completely obliterated.
September 10, 2023
It’s been a long day.
I mean… I get it kid pic.twitter.com/bT0VzwF6RQ— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 9, 2023
No context needed.
September 10, 2023
September 10, 2023
