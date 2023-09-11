Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Northern Illinois And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 3

Week 3?

Good lord. You wait all year for college football season and here we are, WING-ZINGING right through it.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 10.5 point favorite over Northern Illinois. The game is the home opener for Matt Rhule. Everyone should be excited!

The over/under is 45.5. That’s in Iowa territory. EGAD!

Other Big Ten Teams In Week 3

Maryland is a 14-point favorite over Virginia on Friday Night! The OU is 49.5

Minnesota is a 7.5-point DOG against North Carolina Saturday Morning. The OU is 49.

Iowa is favored by 28.5 points. They’re playing a very difficult directional school - Western Michigan! The OU is 43, as it should be.

Wisconsin is favored by 19 points over Georgia Southern. We all remember Georgia Southern! Is this trouble for the Badgers? The OU is 63.5

Indiana is a 10-point DOG to Louisville. I don’t think Tom Allen survives this year. The OU is 53.5.

Penn State is a 15-point favorite over Illinois. I’d probably take this bet on the Nits. The OU is 48.5.

Northwestern is a 18.5-point DOG to Duke. Duke beat up Clemson. 18.5 points? More like 185, hahahahaha amirite!? The OU is 46.5.

There is no line on Virginia Tech - Rutgers because no one cares.

Michigan State is a 16-point DOG against Washington. EGAD SPARTY! The OU is 58

Purdue is a 2.5-point DOG to Syracuse. That sounds interesting. The OU is 58.5.

Michigan is a 39.5-point favorite against Bowling Green. Jim Harbaugh is out for this game. How will the weasels win without him? The OU is 51.5.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Minnesota - North Carolina should be the most interesting game of the week!

