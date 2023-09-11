Huskers Get Afternoon Kickoff Time for Louisiana Tech Game

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game against Louisiana Tech will kick off at 2:30 pm central time on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Other games on the Big Ten schedule for week four:

Wisconsin at Purdue; Friday night at 6 pm central, FS1

Rutgers at Michigan; Saturday at 11 am central, B1G Network

Maryland at Michigan State; Saturday at 2:30 pm central, NBC

Florida Atlantic at Illinois; Saturday at 2:30 pm central, B1G Network

Ohio State at Notre Dame; Saturday at 6:30 pm central, NBC

Iowa at Penn State; Saturday at 6:30 pm central, CBS

Minnesota at Northwestern, Saturday at 6:30 pm central, B1G Network

Akron at Indiana, Saturday at 6:30 pm central, B1G Network

Kind of a weird schedule that week with only one morning kickoff, and no Fox games. “Big Ten Saturday Night” is technically on CBS that week because the Ohio State game is televised under NBC’s contract with Notre Dame.

Check your local listings for the BTN (B1G Network) alternate channel in your area for the Husker game, since BTN will be carrying five games on this Saturday, with afternoon and evening simulcasts. Weird that the Big Ten has four games on Saturday night with the two premier games of the day running at the same time.

A reminder that the Big Ten will announce most kickoff times and television broadcasts 12 days before kickoff on Monday mornings.