Huskers in the NFL Week 1

After another disappointing Husker football Saturday, our attention turned to the opening Week of the NFL. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 1 games.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Facing off against the Ravens and their feared rushing attack, Collins had two tackles and one quarterback hurry in the Texans 25-9 loss.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals sends pressure and Deshaun takes a whole shot. Just didn’t have enough air on it and got hit on the throw. Cam Taylor-Britt nearly intercepts it pic.twitter.com/7qCLMof5Re — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) September 10, 2023

While the Bengals had a dud of a performance, you can’t put any of the blame on Taylor-Britt who was one of the few bright spots. Cam finished with three tackles and one pass break up, which was nearly an interception. And according to NextGen stats, Taylor-Britt was only one of a few corners who allowed fewer than 10 yards as the nearest defender.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After taking a huge hit from teammate Vita Vea that landed him in the concussion protocol, David returned to the game and helped the Buccaneers pull out a big victory against the Vikings. David finished with 8 tackles including two for loss.

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It didn’t take long for Palmer to record his first career touchdown catching a 7 yard pass for the score. While it wasn’t the long touchdown catches we saw last year, it was still great to see him make an instant impact. Palmer also added one additional catch for just one yard.

Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans

Playing on special teams, Gifford was unable to make any tackles in the Titans’ loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Nick Gates, Washington Commanders

In his first game back after a horrific injury, Gates had a solid showing for the Commanders in their win over the Cardinals. Gates did give up one sack, but otherwise played well.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Toure caught two of the three passes intended for him including a 16 yard catch on a crucial early third down play. Toure’s lone incompletion was on a deep ball that the defender was able to knock away.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Used as the primary passing down back it was a quiet day for Abdullah who was only targeted once in the three routes he ran and only played 12% of the Raiders offensive snaps.

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

It was a quiet day for Gregory who only had one tackle in the game despite playing 68% of the defensive snaps. Gregory was also a non factor when it came to rushing the passer.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes was not active for the Chargers 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Cam Jurgens on a stunt was the Eagles best run of the day pic.twitter.com/tJ33P0LMhS — Way Outside The Nest Podcast (@outsidethenest_) September 11, 2023

In his first game starting at guard, Cam Jurgens had some ups and he had some downs. He was used quite a bit as a pulling lineman. However Jurgens had some issues with his pad level while in pass pro that caused him to get pushed around.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

It was a typical Jack Stoll type of game where he played a bunch of snaps but was used exclusively as a blocker both in the run game and in pass protection.

Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams

Activated before the game, Maher had a rough start as his first field goal was blocked while his second went wide right. However he was able to settle in and connect on his final three kicks while making all of his extra points.