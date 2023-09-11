Monday Flakes: Moon Poop, Howdy Doody, and Another Volleyball Sweep

All three of the college/pro football teams I follow have new head coaches.

All three showed that the more things change, the more they stay the same. For two of those teams, that was not a good thing. Fortunately, the Jackrabbits extended their winning streak with a thriller that came down to the wire.

So, what bright spots do you have in your football world? Any?

On a different note, you may have heard about the bull that was riding in the passenger seat of a car and the cops pulled the owner over. That story went viral and now there are T-shirts!

Howdy Doody t-shirts for sale, proceeds going to youth enrichmen - NORTHEAST - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

A week after Howdy Doody and his owner went viral, t-shirts are being sold with proceeds going back to the community.

Corn Flakes

Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska-Colorado Gut Reaction - All Huskers

Matt Rhule & Nebraska’s gut punch of a loss to Deion Sanders & Colorado

Buffaloes ‘impose our will’ in dominant win over Cornhuskers - ESPN

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished his second start with 393 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the Buffaloes breezed past Nebraska, 36-14 on Saturday, improving to 2-0 on the season, while the Cornhuskers fell to 0-2.

Nebraska football initial thoughts: Colorado’s quick turnaround only adds to Huskers’ pain - The Athletic

The loss sends Nebraska home to Lincoln for Matt Rhule’s coaching debut at Memorial Stadium with an 0-2 mark.

Turnovers, Jeff Sims injury concern Huskers after loss at No. 22 Colorado

With two challenging road contests to start the season, the Matt Rhule era beginning 0-2 was always a realistic outcome for the Huskers.

#4 Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Long Beach State - Corn Nation

Tough defense and a strong attack got the job done.

Sports!

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay after sexual harassment allegations

Tucker is accused of sexually harassing an anti-rape activist working with the football team.

You may remember the name Brenda Tracy from a few years ago when Mike Riley reached out and asked her to address the Husker football team.

Team USA loses OT thriller to Canada in World Cup bronze-medal game - ESPN

Team USA lost a thrilling overtime contest at the World Cup to Canada, which won a major international medal in men’s basketball for the first time in 87 years.

‘Brought to tears’: Coco Gauff describes the moments after her US Open win - ABC News

Coco Gauff’s victory enshrined the 19-year-old in the history books for being one of the few Black women to win the U.S. Open title.

AP Top 25: Texas jumps to No. 4 after beating ‘Bama; Pac-12 sets conference high with 8 ranked teams - NBC Sports

Texas jumped seven spots to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday after beating Alabama, and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

See Ten Breathtaking Images From the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest | Smart News | Smithsonian Magazine

The highly commended shots call to mind both the wonders of the animal kingdom and the risks wild creatures face

Tennessee woman sets Guinness World Record for longest mullet

A Tennessee woman who began growing a mullet decades ago is being recognized as a record-holder by Guinness World Records.

Central Victorian Michael Reid gives books a new chapter by saving them from landfill - ABC News

Central Victoria's self-proclaimed "book man" says he was saved from a traumatic childhood by books. Now, he returns the favour, rescuing and re-homing books by the thousand.

Weird news: Walkers creates world’s biggest ‘billboard’ by turning 30,000 potato plants into huge advert – Potato News Today

Yorkshire-based potato farmer Tim Rodwell helped the crisp brand turn roughly 30,000 potato plant into its biggest and most unusual campaign to date.

Move over crop circles!

The Weekly Dump

Who Exactly Owns Neil Armstrong's Moon Poop? And Why Is It So Important We Get It Back? | IFLScience

There are 96 bags of poop on the Moon, and there are very good reasons to get them back.