Friday Night Game Thread for 9/1/23

More football is always good

By Patrick L Gerhart
NCAA Football: Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Hey folks, still alive?

Yeah, last night was a bummer in Minneapolis. However, this is just the start of the season. Nebraska has a lot of time left to improve upon the loss.

In the mean time, we have a bevy of college football in store for you this weekend. It starts tonight with a handful of games coming from across the country.

There’s still not a whole lot in terms of “big games” but like I’ve stated before, it’s all still football.

The Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) will be an interesting one just from the fact that these two teams who are named Miami need to play. In all, they have only met three times with the Florida flavor winning all games. Last game was way back in 1987.

Other than that, pick your poison below. It’s either that or high school football at your local park.

Enjoy!

College Football Schedule For Friday September 1st

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Friday, September 1st
Central Michigan at Michigan State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Miami (Ohio) at Miami 6:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Louisville at Georgia Tech 6:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Stanford at Hawaii 10:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Howard at Eastern Michigan 5:30 PM $espn+ Video
Missouri State at Kansas 7:00 PM $espn+ Video

