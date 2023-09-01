Friday Night Game Thread for 9/1/23

Hey folks, still alive?

Yeah, last night was a bummer in Minneapolis. However, this is just the start of the season. Nebraska has a lot of time left to improve upon the loss.

In the mean time, we have a bevy of college football in store for you this weekend. It starts tonight with a handful of games coming from across the country.

There’s still not a whole lot in terms of “big games” but like I’ve stated before, it’s all still football.

The Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) will be an interesting one just from the fact that these two teams who are named Miami need to play. In all, they have only met three times with the Florida flavor winning all games. Last game was way back in 1987.

Other than that, pick your poison below. It’s either that or high school football at your local park.

Enjoy!