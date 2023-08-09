Wednesday Flakes Brings You Husker Hoops, Fall Camp, & Conference Realignment Fallout

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska football schedule breakdown: The games it could, should and won’t win in 2023 - The Athletic

The key to Nebraska gaining confidence this season, secondary coach Evan Cooper said, is to avoid getting overwhelmed.

Husker hoops adds veteran point guard to roster

Nebraska Huskers basketball received a commitment from Jarron Coleman who was a standout for Ball State last year.

Nebraska legacy announces walk-on commitment to play for Huskers

Nebraska legacy will walk-on for the Huskers.

Position Battles Primary Focus as Huskers Begin Preseason Practice - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

As Nebraska begins preseason practice on Tuesday, Coach John Cook said he's focused on sorting out lineups on a team with plenty of options.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Mocks Big Ten For Adding West Coast Schools - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

Greg Sankey tossed some serious shade at the Big Ten on Tuesday.

Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

The Georgia Board of Regents approved a motion Tuesday to rename Georgia Tech’s football field to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

ACC expansion: SMU emerges as potential target along with Stanford, Cal from Pac-12, per reports - CBSSports.com

The Mustangs were long seen as an expansion candidate for the Pac-12

MLB playoff urgency rankings for August 2023

The regular season is wonderful. But let’s not kid ourselves: Ultimately, you’ve got to get yourself into the playoffs. That’s where the action happens, and where everyone is remembered. A year ago, the Dodgers won 111 games, one of the best regular seasons of all time. A little over a

Latin America could become this century’s commodity superpower

A growing, greening world will be ravenous for Latin America’s commodities. Will it deliver? | The Americas

Banks’ Problems Aren’t Over, According to the Bond Market - WSJ

Moody’s bank downgrade highlights how bonds are showing less relief on banks than their shares

