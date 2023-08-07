Monday Flakes: Three-peat Thwarted, the GOAT Returns, Realignment Chaos, and Roy Helu Interview

There is a lot to talk about on this fine Monday re: sports.
The football Huskers finished their first week of fall camp. You can can feel the football-ness* in the air.
*I may have made up a word my English teacher would not approve of.**
Nebraska Fall Football Camp
Takeaways from the coaches following week 1 of Husker Fall camp
USWNT - World Cup
The USWNT exited the World Cup in the quarterfinals. After the group stage, I expected this result. The team was not playing well (by their standards) and had not shown signs they were growing and felling as a team.
Given the talent that they have, I suspect they will again be a well-oiled machine by the next World Cup.
**I may have used a sentence steucture of which my English teacher would not approve.
USWNT's Rapinoe rues ending World Cup career with penalty miss - ESPN
USWNT's World Cup dream ends by a millimeter: 'It's brutal'
Conference Carousel Continues
Conference realignment is in the news again! The PAC 12 imploded (exploded? debate the correct term in the comments) in spectacular fashion.
It didn’t take long for interwebz shenanigans to ensue. Check out Pac-4.com and some more tweets and articles below.
.@nocontextcfb pic.twitter.com/FKAzTInQ4E— Zachary Swiecicki (@zachswies) August 6, 2023
crazy idea here:— kyle robbins (@kylerrobbins) August 4, 2023
- add stanford & cal to get to 20
- divide the new league into two ‘conferences’
- one can be the “big ten” and the other can be the … “pac ten”
- the two conferences can play for a championship in the rose bowl???
Cal’s Justin Wilcox laments ‘shocking,’ ‘sad’ Pac-12 situation - ESPN
Cal football coach Justin Wilcox, who played in the Pac-10 and has spent much of his career in the Pac-12, called the recent departures of five teams to other conferences “shocking, “sad” and likely preventable.
Conference realignment winners, losers: Oregon comes up short in Big Ten move, Arizona fits in Big 12 - CBSSports.com
The latest round of realignment has turned college sports on its head, but not everyone is coming out a winner here
Of course there must be winners and losers!
Simone Biles Returns
And last, but not least, the GOAT of gymnastics Simone Biles returned to competition. And, of course, she was brilliant.
Simone Biles shines at US Classic in first return to competition since Olympics | Fox News
Simone Biles was back on the podium on Saturday night about two years after she withdrew from some events at the Tokyo Olympics. She had the best overall score at the U.S. Classic.
Have a great Monday Corn Nation!
Corn Flakes
Adam Carriker did a great job talking wtih the record-setting Husker RB.
Have yourself a day, Jake Meyers. pic.twitter.com/r1yLBjU9I1— Houston Astros (@astros) August 6, 2023
Huskers complete Spain trip with 82-62 win
Freshman Eli Rice had 16 points to lead six players in double figures as Nebraska wrapped up its Spain trip with an 82-62 win over the Barcelona All-Stars Saturday night.
Huskers Coach, Matt Rhule, comments on the recent conference realignment and Big Ten expansion
The head coach talks about the first week of camp and more.
Nebraska Basketball: Huskers add transfer guard Jarron Coleman
Boogie will be running point.
Then There’s This
In times of trouble, I like to listen to the sage words of our greatest philosophers. pic.twitter.com/uXh18eq9hH— John M. Bishop (@JohnBishop71) August 6, 2023
