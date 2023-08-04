Reports: Big Ten Inviting Oregon and Washington to Join

Last night, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy disclosed that the Pac-12 had worked out a primary media rights deal with Apple for the “low $20 million per school per year” range.

Apple's primary media rights deal w/Pac-12 expires at end of week, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Proposal is in "low $20 million" figure per school/annually, but can fluctuate/increase based on membership size & subscription incentives, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 3, 2023

This would move games off of ABC, ESPN and Fox and onto Apple TV’s streaming platform, and it’s a deal that would likely pay the Pac-12 less than what they are currently getting from cable and broadcast networks. Needless to say, that probably explains why Colorado jumped back to the Big XII, and why Arizona is also flirting with the Big XII.

And now, it appears that the Big Ten is throwing a life preserver to Oregon and Washington.

BREAKING: Oregon & Washington joining Big Ten, becoming latest schools to leave Pac-12; putting Pac-12 future in doubt, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ https://t.co/FtVKNdjHuD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

NEWS: The Big Ten is going to invite Oregon and Washington to join the league, source tells @TheAthletic. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 4, 2023

The deal would be for a reduced deal than what the rest of the Big Ten earns, but potentially double what the Pac-12 is able to deliver.

Big Ten’s offer to Washington & Oregon is expected to be $35-40 million annually per team - a figure that, with the additional cross-country travel, could create some hesitancy, sources tell @YahooSports.



However, exits from the Four Corner schools could sway UW and UO to leave. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

And the dominoes are starting to fall:

Arizona State & Utah "showing interest" in the Big 12, sources told @ActionNetwork. Arizona has already applied for Big 12 membership, but Big 12 now "exploring its options" following news of Oregon & Washington leaving for Big Ten — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

So at this moment in time, the Big XII could add Arizona, Arizona State and Utah along with Colorado, while the Big Ten would add Oregon and Washington along with Southern Cal and UCLA next year. That would leave the remaining Pac-Four with Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State, which would almost certainly be unworkable. Cal and Stanford could get a push to also join the Big Ten, taking the B1G to 20 schools.

Unfortunately for Oregon State and Washington State, that would likely push them into the Mountain West.

Oh, and if you think that it’s just the Pacific coast that’s in turmoil, Florida State is making noise in the ACC.

Florida State Trustee Drew Weatherford: "It's not a matter of if we leave (the ACC), but how & when we leave" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 2, 2023

So yes, college realignment is alive once again... and seems to be in it’s final act. (And did anybody think that the Big XII would be one of the survivors of this?)

And now it’s time to think about the implications of this move: