Don’t Sleep On 2024 WR Nebraska Commit Quinn Clark.

Quinn Clark’s commitment to the University of Nebraska was met with a whole lot of skepticism & a smattering of boos. We beat out, checks notes, Montana State for a commit! There was a whole lot of snarkiness & sarcasm to go around on X. Many people claimed the offer only came because of who his father was (the late Ken Clark, former Husker I-back.) I’m here to tell all of you to suck a (expletive) because this kid is a baller!

The film is amazing. However, there’s two other reasons that make Quinn Clark a great prospect.

First off, it is no secret that Gallatin High in Bozeman, Montana isn’t exactly playing a murderer’s row of competition. This isn’t Bishop Gorman. To put it bluntly, the competition is piss poor. When you’re recruiting a prospect that plays bad competition, you want them to fill up the stat sheet against such putrid filth. That’s exactly what Quinn did, tallying up 58 catches, 918 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior on his way to being named first team all-state. He also played safety and was honorable mention there as well. The kid did what he was supposed to do.

Secondly, the kid showed up to camp and showed off his repertoire of skills, including a reported 4.4 40 yard dash. Matt Rhule pulled him to the side & had him personally perform a litany of drills before offering him right there in Memorial Stadium. I 100% wholeheartedly believe in Matt Rhule’s player evaluations, and the fact that he was able to see him up close and personal, then offer him on the spot, speaks in volumes to me.

The App Formerly Known As Twitter has had a lot of Quinn Clark naysayers and trolls that dragged the kid. It is also duly noted that these people aren’t being paid $74 million to revive a mediocre football team that won its last conference title in 1999.

Go Big Red!