Five Heart Podcast 342: Nebraska Sets A World Record And Gameday Eve!

Nebraska set a world record for the most people to ever attend a women’s sporting event yesterday when 92,003 people attended Volleyball Day. It was perhaps the most amazing event in Memorial Stadium’s 100 years, and that’s saying a lot given all the football that’s been played there.

Nebraska Football is finally here.

On the heels of Volleyball Day in Nebraska, Jon, Jarek, and Greg bring you the last show before the season. Think about this...we’ve spent the entire off-season building to this point. The last time we did a show this close to a Nebraska football game, we were celebrating the 24-17 win over Iowa.

Since then, the team has seen the interim head coach be arrested, the new head coach announced and with that announcement, subsequent assistant coach hires. The transfer portal, the signing of one of the most electrifying talents in the state in Malachi Coleman, spring football, attrition, and more.

It has truly brought us all to this. It’s the day before Nebraska’s first game. It’s the galvanizing moment each year when hope springs eternal and some say “I’m not ready to love again.”

But all of the talking is done as Nebraska and Minnesota will battle tomorrow night for the vaunted $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy, an icon of what makes college football truly great.

It’s the Five Heart Podcast. It’s live. It’s beautiful. And it’s free to most people.

