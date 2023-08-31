Game One of the Matt Rhule Era: Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Thread

Welcome to our first Game Thread of the 2023 Nebraska football season. It’s the first one of the Matt Rhule era and it comes against P.J. Fleck in his sixth season at Minnesota.

Nate M’s Quick Synopsis: I think Nebraska has nothing to lose in this game but a lot to win. P.J. Fleck has an established program in his sixth year and almost every advantage in this game. If Nebraska can get a lead then it could be theirs to take because Minnesota generally wants you to make the mistake. If they are behind they might have to get away from running the ball 70% of the time like they did last season.

Nate M’s Prediction: Minnesota 20 - Nebraska 10. Until I see differently, I expect defenses to load the box and make Nebraska throw the ball. In game one, that will be too tough of a task for Nebraska.

Date: Tonight!

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV Broadcast Info: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft)

Radio Broadcast Info: Husker Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning and Jessica Coody)

Internet Radio: Huskers.com

Nebraska-Minnesota Series History:

All-Time Series: Minnesota leads, 36-25-2

In Minneapolis: Minnesota leads, 24-13-2

As Big Ten Foes: Minnesota leads, 7-5

Win Streak: Minnesota, 4 games

The Matchup from Huskers.com: