Thursday Flakes: Football Season Begins, Volleyball Day Recap and Weighing Airplane Passengers

I missed contributing to the Corn Nation Football roundtable (whoops) so I will just post my predictions here.

Will Nebraska get over 6.5 wins? Yes looking at the schedule, I see the losses coming against Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin but games Minnesota, Michigan State and Iowa are tossups.

Is Minnesota a make-or-break game? Definitely but I think Nebraska has a chance. Minnesota usually starts the year slow so I like Nebraska’s chances more now compared to facing them in October or November.

Nebraska should not have any issues against Colorado this season or next season since the head coach is not Scott Frost.

Which three players will I invest stock in for 2023? Luke Reimer, Quinton Newsome, Chief Border. Honorable mention to Jimari Butler and Thomas Fidone.

I also think Nebraska will show lots of progress as a group as the season goes along, which will be refreshing to see.

As for college football surprises, look out for Oregon State and North Carolina State this season.

Meanwhile, watching the broadcast of the Husker volleyball game at Memorial Stadium was absolutely incredible. The rain stayed away, the crowd was hyped and the volleyball was entertaining. Hopefully this will become a more regular thing. What’s next? A Bud Crawford fight in Memorial Stadium?

Did you attend last night’s volleyball match? Where are you watching tonight’s football game? Are you traveling anywhere this Labor Day Weekend? Do you think passengers should be weighed before boarding an airplane? Have you ever traveled to Amsterdam?

Flakes

Nebraska Volleyball: World Record Holder | Volleyball | Corn Nation

Now, it is official. It was world record big as 92,003 tickets were scanned - more than for any other women’s sports event in history. The previously recognized world record was 91,648 fans in an UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg on April 22, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. The previous record for an American women’s sporting event was 90,185 in USA’s FIFA World Cup Final against China on July 10, 1999, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Huskers Sweep Omaha in Front of Record Crowd | Volleyball | Huskers.com

Nebraska won all three sets by double digits in its 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 sweep. The Huskers hit .263 for the match while holding Omaha (0-3) to a -.080 attack percentage. Nebraska’s defense limited the Mavericks to only 18 kills on 88 attacks. The Huskers recorded seven blocks while forcing Omaha into 25 attack errors.

National Media, Athletes React to Nebraska Volleyball vs. Omaha Breaking World Record | Volleyball | Omaha World-Herald

The attendance for their match against Omaha in Memorial Stadium drew 92,003, setting a record for not only college volleyball, but any women’s sporting event in the world. The event reverberated far beyond Memorial Stadium, which also had its attendance record broken for the event, and made national headlines. One of the luminaries who took notice was Magic Johnson, who took to Twitter/X to express his congratulations.

Tom Shatel: Volleyball Day in Nebraska Went Beyond Just the Sport and Became Something Bigger | Volleyball | Omaha World-Herald

It as stupendous. It was bigger and better and cooler than anyone expected. It was wilder than Trev Alberts’ imagination. The official count was 92,003 and it seems accurate and also short all at once. That was a night of history.

Amie Just: Volleyball Day in Nebraska Inspires Volleyball Players of All Generations | Volleyball | Lincoln Journal Star

The Sea of Red — 92,003 strong — stood before them, imposing in a way like never before. This was magic. This was enchantment. Volleyball in a sold-out Memorial Stadium? Unimaginable. This was more than we ever could have dreamed.

Huskers Host Tigers, Visit Wildcats | Soccer | Huskers.com

The Nebraska soccer team continues its regular season this week as it hosts Missouri on Thursday, Aug. 31 and faces Kansas State on the road, Sunday, Sept. 3. Thursday’s game is set for 7:05 p.m. (CT) at Hibner Stadium and will be streamed on B1G+. Fans can purchase tickets to the game by calling 1-800-8 BIG RED or by visiting Huskers.com/tickets. Sunday’s game is slated for 8 p.m. (CT) in Manhattan, Kan., and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Travel

The Top 5 International Destinations for Americans This Labor Day | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

In addition to the popular European hot spots, she says that the company’s travel advisors are seeing more people book bucket-list trips to places like Egypt and Antarctica.

How to Make a Long-Haul Flight More Comfortable | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

If you’ll be arriving at your destination during the day, get as much sleep as possible during the flight, so you can hit the ground running and adopt a normal bedtime in your destination. If you’re touching down at night, resist snoozing too much so you’ll be sleepy enough to hit the hay at a decent hour in your new time zone.

This Airline Is the Latest to Weigh Its Passengers Before Boarding | Travel | Travel + Leisure

“Korean Air passengers will be asked to step on scales with their carried-on items at each boarding gate,” a Korean Air official told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “The data collated anonymously will be utilized for survey purposes and doesn’t mean overweight passengers will need to pay more.”

American Airlines Fined Over $4 Million for Tarmac Delay Rule Violations | Travel | Travel Pulse

According to the DOT’s document detailing AA’s violations and corresponding penalties, AA acquiesced to paying $2.05 million of the total in direct penalties to the Federal Treasury, while the DOT credited the carrier for the balance of the amount, being equivalent to compensation the airline had already paid out to affected customers.

Bhutan Halves Its Daily Tourist Fee To Attract More Travelers | Travel | Travel Pulse

“The minimum fee we are asking our friends to pay is to be reinvested in ourselves, the place of our meeting, which will be our shared asset for generations,” H.E. Dr. Lotay Tshering, the Honorable Prime Minister of Bhutan said last September when discussing the cost increase. The newly reduced tourist rate of $100 per person per day will take effect as of September 1 and is set continue for the next four years.

Should You Book Travel With Cash or Points? | Travel | Lonely Planet

Whether you should book travel with cash vs. points depends on your travel needs and budget. Using points lets you save money on travel and book high-priced luxury seats and hotels for less. But miles expire and carry a lot of restrictions, making cash a better option for some travel bookings. Cash is much more flexible since it can be used for anything without any restrictions. When deciding which option is best for you, here’s a rundown of how to choose whether to book travel with cash or points.

Slow Travel: Three Days Cycling Through Sweden | Travel | Lonely Planet

A lake archipelago of more than 1000 islands. A bike path that follows an old railway line alongside and over the lake. Loud loons and ospreys flying overhead at dusk. Ancient deciduous forests.

The Indigenous Tribes Reclaiming Travel | Travel | BBC

Native and First Nation tourism is booming across North America, and part of what’s propelling this trend is the conversion of ancient trails into modern biking, hiking and rafting routes.

Malaysia’s Iconic Jungle Railway | Travel | BBC

It may soon be obsolete, but the Jungle Train is still a nostalgic jaunt across the heart of the Malay Peninsula, taking in forgotten towns steeped in colonial history.

Amsterdam: The European Capital Fighting Bad Tourists | Travel | BBC

The Dutch capital is only home to about 800,000 people but draws up to 20 million tourists a year. Now, new policies are encouraging sustainable tourism to everyone.

Last But Not Least

What a Volleyball Day!

@HuskerVB's entrance was an absolute SCENE



90K+ in attendance at Memorial Stadium:



@Ameritas pic.twitter.com/aoZ2FlPmml — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) August 31, 2023

lexi: you soaking it all in coach?



coach: yeah, i am



pic.twitter.com/hZEdzC82Qn — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

Can't help but get emotional listening to @HuskerVB head coach @jcook2 talk about what this game means for the state of Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/4a8FBoj208 — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) August 31, 2023