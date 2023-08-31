College Football Schedule for 8/31/23

Welcome to the “start” of “week 1” of the college football season!

It starts tonight and the Huskers are not the only team kicking off their season on a week night. A bevy of great games are on the docket for your viewing pleasure.

We have juggernauts Elon taking on Wake Forest...wait, that’s not it.

Kent State will travel down to Florida to take on UCF...Nope, that’s not a big one either.

NC State vs. UConn?

How about Florida leaving their state for a non conference game against Utah for the first time since...2017? Yeah, lets go with this one.

Anywho, the Huskers and Gophers are not the only ones playing and hopefully you can all stay up for some late night Arizona State taking on Southern Utah...

Fine, I give up. It’s football. Maybe not great football. But it’s football. Enjoy it all. We only have a few months of it before it’s gone again.