Welcome to the “start” of “week 1” of the college football season!
It starts tonight and the Huskers are not the only team kicking off their season on a week night. A bevy of great games are on the docket for your viewing pleasure.
We have juggernauts Elon taking on Wake Forest...wait, that’s not it.
Kent State will travel down to Florida to take on UCF...Nope, that’s not a big one either.
NC State vs. UConn?
How about Florida leaving their state for a non conference game against Utah for the first time since...2017? Yeah, lets go with this one.
Anywho, the Huskers and Gophers are not the only ones playing and hopefully you can all stay up for some late night Arizona State taking on Southern Utah...
Fine, I give up. It’s football. Maybe not great football. But it’s football. Enjoy it all. We only have a few months of it before it’s gone again.
College Football Schedule for 8/31/23
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Thursday, August 31st
|Elon at Wake Forest
|6:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Kent State at UCF
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|NC State at UConn
|6:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Florida at Utah
|7:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Nebraska at Minnesota
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|South Dakota at Missouri
|7:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Southern Utah at Arizona State
|9:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|Central Washington at Weber State
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Delaware at Stony Brook
|6:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Eastern Illinois at Indiana State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Idaho at Lamar
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Carolina A&T at UAB
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Greenville at Charleston Southern
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northern Colorado at Abilene Christian
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Rhode Island at Georgia State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Sacramento State at Nicholls
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Saint Francis at Western Michigan
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Shorter at Samford
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Tennessee Tech at Furman
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
|Tusculum at Kennesaw State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UAPB at Tulsa
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UC Davis at Texas A&M Commerce
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Valparaiso at Youngstown State
|6:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|West Virginia State at Morehead State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Western Oregon at South Dakota State
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|William & Mary at Campbell
|6:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Wisconsin Stevens at Lindenwood
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
