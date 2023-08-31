 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Schedule For 8/31/23

It’s not just NU vs. UM

By Patrick L Gerhart
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the “start” of “week 1” of the college football season!

It starts tonight and the Huskers are not the only team kicking off their season on a week night. A bevy of great games are on the docket for your viewing pleasure.

We have juggernauts Elon taking on Wake Forest...wait, that’s not it.

Kent State will travel down to Florida to take on UCF...Nope, that’s not a big one either.

NC State vs. UConn?

How about Florida leaving their state for a non conference game against Utah for the first time since...2017? Yeah, lets go with this one.

Anywho, the Huskers and Gophers are not the only ones playing and hopefully you can all stay up for some late night Arizona State taking on Southern Utah...

Fine, I give up. It’s football. Maybe not great football. But it’s football. Enjoy it all. We only have a few months of it before it’s gone again.

College Football Schedule for 8/31/23

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Thursday, August 31st
Elon at Wake Forest 6:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Kent State at UCF 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
NC State at UConn 6:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Florida at Utah 7:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Nebraska at Minnesota 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
South Dakota at Missouri 7:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Southern Utah at Arizona State 9:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Central Washington at Weber State 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Delaware at Stony Brook 6:00 PM $Flo Video
Eastern Illinois at Indiana State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Idaho at Lamar 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
North Carolina A&T at UAB 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
North Greenville at Charleston Southern 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Northern Colorado at Abilene Christian 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Rhode Island at Georgia State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Sacramento State at Nicholls 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Saint Francis at Western Michigan 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Shorter at Samford 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Tennessee Tech at Furman 6:00 PM $espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
Tusculum at Kennesaw State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
UAPB at Tulsa 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
UC Davis at Texas A&M Commerce 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Valparaiso at Youngstown State 6:30 PM $espn+ Video
West Virginia State at Morehead State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Western Oregon at South Dakota State 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
William & Mary at Campbell 6:00 PM $Flo Video
Wisconsin Stevens at Lindenwood 7:00 PM $espn+ Video

